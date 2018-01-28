I've finally moved on from cassettes: OPINION

Gone are the days of cassettes.

Gone are the days of cassettes.

AS a teenager growing up in Canberra I used to listen to the radio - all the time.

And I used this device, called a cassette recorder to make mixed tapes of my favourite songs and to swap with my mates.

Fast forward many, many years and I am doing exactly the same thing with music service Spotify.

As a Christmas present to myself, I've now got one of those fancy wi-fi/bluetoothy speakers where I can play my lists to my heart's content.

So I now have everything on apps, iPads and no electrical cords or other plugs are required.

It's just funny how technology changes, but the song remains the same.

The great thing now is I don't have to find a pencil to rewind my cassette.