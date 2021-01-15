Ivanka’s ‘insane’ rule for Secret Service

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have reportedly imposed a bizarre rule for the Secret Service detail assigned to protect them - a rule that has cost US taxpayers more than $100,000 ($A128,400).

The couple have refused to allow the Secret Service detail to use any of the 6.5 bathrooms in their Washington D.C. mansion, according to The Washington Post.

"Many US Secret Service agents have stood guard in Washington's elite Kalorama neighbourhood, home over the years to Cabinet secretaries and former presidents," the paper reports.

"Those agents have had to worry about death threats, secure perimeters and suspicious strangers. But with the arrival of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, they had a new worry: finding a toilet."

"Instructed not to use any of the half-dozen bathrooms inside the couple's house, the Secret Service detail assigned to President Trump's daughter and son-in-law spent months searching for a reliable rest room to use on the job, according to neighbours and law enforcement officials," the paper claims.

"After resorting to a porta-potty, as well as bathrooms at the nearby home of former president Barack Obama and the not-so-nearby residence of Vice President Pence, the agents finally found a toilet to call their own."

But securing an appropriate bathroom has come at a cost to US taxpayers, with the paper claiming the government has been spending $3000 ($A3800) a month since September 2017 to rent a basement studio, with a bathroom, from a neighbour of the Kushner family.

That's more than $100,000 to date.

A White House spokesperson has disputed this report, saying the Secret Service made the decision not to allow the couple's detail inside their home.

The Post says that account is disputed by a law enforcement official, who insisted the agents were kept out "at the family's request".

A spokeswoman for the Secret Service would not comment.

The story includes quotes from neighbours who remember seeing the porta-potty, and felt sympathy for the Secret Service agents.

Reports about Ivanka's expensive bathroom rule come after her father, Donald Trump, became the first president in US history to be impeached twice.

The US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday (local time) to impeach Mr Trump for "high crimes and misdemeanours" and specifically on the charge of "incitement of insurrection" after he was accused of stoking a mob who forcefully entered Congress on January 6.

The article of impeachment states that Mr Trump "repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the presidential election results were fraudulent" and "wilfully made statements to the crowd that encouraged and foreseeably resulted in lawless action at the Capitol".

It said Mr Trump "gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government, threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperilled a coequal branch of government".

The motion for impeachment was supported by 232 representatives, with 197 against. Ten Republicans supported the Democrats, voting against their own party's President.

