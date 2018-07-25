Ivanka Trump is closing her fashion company

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump made around $110 million in just one year — on top of their massive net worth.

IVANKA Trump's clothing and shoes company is reportedly folding.

The New York Post has reported that it will be shuttered "ASAP" and that staff have been informed that they're being laid off.

"It's just never recovered since she stepped away from the company," said an insider.

Ms Trump, who serves as a senior adviser to her father US President Donald Trump, decided it didn't make sense to keep the company running if she's not returning.

"When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve," Ivanka Trump said in a statement.

"After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.

"I am beyond grateful for the work of our incredible team who has inspired so many women; each other and myself included. While we will not continue our mission together, I know that each of them will thrive in their next chapter."

The company copped criticism after Kellyanne Conway, Counsellor to the President, spruiked her line in an interview, which is against protocol.

Mr Trump also tweeted his support for the brand.

Saturday Night Live also lampooned the move in a hilarious skit.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission