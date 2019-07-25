Menu
Paul Milat outside Toowoomba Courthouse after an earlier appearance. Peter Hardwick
Ivan Milat's brother appears before Toowoomba court

25th Jul 2019 2:04 PM
THE younger brother of infamous backpacker killer Ivan Milat has made a brief appearance before Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Paul Thomas Milat represented himself in court on a charge of "using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence".

No details of the police allegations were aired in court but the charge points to the alleged use of electronic communication such as a phone, email or social media post.

The 56-year-old was not required to enter any plea to the charge and told the court he would be contesting the matter.

Duty solicitor Amber Acreman told the court Mr Milat had travelled from Chinchilla for the mention of the matter and had yet to pick up extra prosecution material pertaining to the case.

 

Police prosecutor Rowan Brewster-Webb said there were four police witnesses involved but he didn't expect all four would be called to give evidence at the hearing of the matter.

Asked if he would have witnesses, Mr Milat said there would just be himself and his partner who was in the back of the court.

Magistrate Robbie Davies therefore set the case down for hearing in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court in October.
 

Toowoomba Chronicle

