It's us against the bowls world

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Lismore Heights bowlers Steve Clarke and Warren Rixon, won the Group State Over 40's Pairs. They are congratulated by Zone One president Kris Lehfeldt. Judith Tuckey

AUSTRALIA will play a Rest of the World side in the newly-created World Bowls Challenge at Moama on November 29-30.

Moama, in the Riverina district in southern NSW, has covered surfaces as part of multi-million dollar renovations that make it a state- of- the-art bowling club.

Bowls Australia CEO Neil Dalrymple said the World Bowls Challenge would bring the sport's best players to Australia and would provide new opportunities to promote bowls globally.

The inaugural competition will have two teams of 10 players, five of each gender. The teams will be selected in coming months. In a departure from tradition, matches will be sets play, beginning with mixed triples, then men's pairs, women's pairs, ending with 10 singles matches (five men, five women).

The event is expected to be held every two years with different nations taking on the Rest of the World.

Top venues

ADELAIDE is to host the world singles champion of champions for this year and the next. Warilla will stage the 2019 World Cup.

The Gold Coast, which has become the hub of major Australian events, will have the 2019 Asia Pacific championships and the 2020 World Bowls championships jointly hosted by Helensvale and Musgrave Hill clubs.

New division

THIS year's trans-Tasman series between Australia and New Zealand will have an Over-60s component for the first time.

The Trans Tasman and the Multi Nation international events are to be staged back-to-back on the Gold Coast in November.

In the contest against New Zealand, our selectors have had a reshuffle for the highly-regarded singles spots. These have gone to 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Aaron Wilson and the well-performed Chloe Stewart, 23.

Aaron Teys will partner Wilson in the pairs.

The Multi Nations, an eight-nation event with South Africa, Malta, New Zealand, Norfolk Island, Canada, Ireland and Wales taking part, will head a 10-day festival of international bowls on the Gold Coast.

MY VIEW ON THE NEW EVENT

TAKING on the rest of the world in any sport can be seen either as unbridled confidence or sheer foolhardiness. Australia is well-qualified to play against a team of the world's best in the latest international competition just announced - our national side has made an indelible mark on the global stage. At the recent World Bowls championships it won four gold medals, two silver and one bronze from eight disciplines; at last year's Commonwealth Games it scored five gold and two silver from 10 disciplines.

International champions such as Northern Ireland's Jeremy Henry and Canadian Ryan Bester have recognised that this country offers some of the world's richest and most competitive events and have made Australia their home.

The first of the new World Bowls Challenge will be held on Moama greens. It will be a great contest, one that will further enhance Australia's standing in the highly competitive world of bowls.

Rising star

LAST week we told of a new star on the bowls horizon - 40-year-old Genevieve Delves who took the big double, the Australian Indoor singles and pairs to add to an illustrious sporting career in which she represented Australia in rugby and soccer, the state in Australian Rules and golf.

As a just reward, selectors have chosen her in the Australian bowls side for the Hong Kong International Classic in November. She replaces Tiffany Brodie who had to withdraw from the squad because of work commitments. Delves has been playing bowls for only six years.

Easy win

VICTORIA was the form side in the National Bowling Arm Sides championships in South Australia, finishing 19 points clear of second-placed NSW and 33 points in front of Western Australia after four days of competition.

The Vics also won each of the state versus state head-to-head shields contested.

Final battle

THE final of one of the world's most prestigious bowls tournaments, the Tweed Heads Golden Nugget, became a battlefield for two of the game's best young talents.

The look-alike pair, Corey Wedlock and Aaron Teys, clubmates at Warilla and both Australian reps, fought hard before Teys became shaky after the wind picked up and Wedlock went on to a 25-17 victory.

Teys, the reigning Australian Indoor champion, had lost only one game (14-25 to Ben Twist) on his way to the semi-finals in which he edged out Northern Ireland international Gary Kelly 25-23; Wedlock in his semi had a resounding 25-15 win over Canadian master-blaster Ryan Bester.

The women's Golden Nugget final between two Commonwealth Games gold medallists, New Zealander Jo Edwards and Raymond Terrace star Natasha Scott, was a victory for Scott with the convincing margin of 28-14.

Golden touch

IN the Golden Toucher award at the recent Ultimate Bowls Challenge in Melbourne, Nathan Bush of Port Melbourne club amassed 33 touchers to beat Ryan Bester who had 30. Eight players had 20 or more.

The main bowls event, worth $60,000, was won by a team featuring New Zealand's Ali Forsyth and Welshman David Axon.