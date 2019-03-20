'It's up to you to deal with Universal Medicine': Blogger

A large crowd turned out to hear blogger Esther Rockett speak about Universal Medicine. The Northern Star

HUNDREDS of people packed into the Lismore Workers Club last night to hear blogger Esther Rockett talk about the impact of Universal Medicine on the Northern Rivers.

The blogger was unsuccessfully sued for defamation by Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon in the Supreme Court in Sydney last year.

The jury found the vast majority of defamatory statements made by Ms Rockett were "substantially true", including that Mr Benhayon was "the leader of a socially harmful cult" and a "charlatan".

At last night's public talk, Ms Rockett told the roomful of people - including politicians, health professionals and concerned residents - that UM "promoters” and "subscribers” were involved in many organisations in the region.

She is calling for full disclosure, especially from health workers, so people could make informed decisions.

She did not advocate for boycotting businesses, a café "for example”, just because it was owned or run by a Universal Medicine "subscriber”.

Ms Rockett said there had already been some "wins” following the court case, including the cancellation of the Girl to Woman festival. Ballina Shire councillors also passed a motion that effectively banned Universal Medicine from using council facilities.

Now, she said, it was time for the community to take action.

She explained she had been fighting against Universal Medicine for seven years and now it was up to locals to take over her work.

However when Ms Rockett urged people to form a community to lead the response, only a handful of people put their hand up.

It is not known at this stage whether a committee will be formed as a result of last night's gathering.