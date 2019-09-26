'It's up to you': Magistrate urges DV offender to get help

A NORTHERN Rivers man who breached an AVO twice in two days has been sentenced to three months' prison.

The 37-year-old, who was arrested on Saturday, September 21, appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court on Monday.

Magistrate Alexander Mijovich said the South Lismore man had a poor criminal record including "a history of domestic violence matters”.

"I'm not sure why you're not staying away from those premises,” Mr Mijovich told the man

"If you keep continuing these offences it's going to be a revolving door for you.

"You really need to take a look and make a decision.”

Of the two counts of contravening an apprehended violence order, the man was convicted and sentenced to three months' full time custody, dating from September 21.

He will be eligible for release on December 20 this year.

Mr Mijovich urged the man to access domestic violence prevention services in the community upon his release.

"There's some excellent services around here who can help you,” he said.

"If you don't take those steps you're going to be behind that glass barrier (in court) several more times.

"It's up to you whether you come back or not.”