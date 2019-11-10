It's (un)Usual, but this festival will thrill and excite

COMING SOON: Local artists will take part in The (un)Usual, a travelling, experimental live arts festival celebrating artists of varying ability.

COMING SOON: Local artists will take part in The (un)Usual, a travelling, experimental live arts festival celebrating artists of varying ability. Jackie Munro

IT IS jam-packed with events to thrill and excite, and this unique festival will feature everything from cabarets to concerts and workshops.

The (un)Usual Festival Lismore 2019 is an exciting new partnership between RealArtWorks.Inc and key local organisations, and will be held in Lismore from November 28-30.

The (un)Usual is a travelling, experimental live arts festival celebrating artists of varying ability, and 2019 will be the first time it is held in Northern NSW.

RealArtWorks' Sunita Bala said said each year the festival has a different theme to encourage local and guest artists to contribute to a challenging range of arts activities, and this year more than 150 creatives will arrive in Lismore for the festivities.

"The (un)Usual Festival is an opportunity for Lismore to build on its reputation for exciting events that will draw audiences from outside of the Far North Coast,” she said.

Ms Bala said Lismore and the wider Northern Rivers region is home to the highest percentage of creative practitioners outside metropolitan Sydney, meaning Lismore was the perfect place for such a festival.

Ms Bala said artists will travel from as far as Tasmania, Victoria and Queensland to perform alongside local talent.

The festival program includes multi-media projections on buildings, open air concerts, art installations, exhibitions, film, a giant Camera Obsura on the grounds of The Northern Rivers Conservatorium and performances of new work by emerging and professional creatives organisations, Larry Laughs Loud, a Twisted Comedy night and The Most Kabaret.

"Festivals such as The Awakening in Horsham were incredibly successful in showcasing the work of artists of varying ability to a wide and diverse audience,” Ms Bala said.

"The (un)Usual has a number of partners united on a common vision to make Lismore the new home for exciting art projects that challenge, inspire and involve people. It will offer a great mix of reasons for people to visit Lismore and spend some time exploring our city.”

She said a majority of events are Auslan signed, with Auslan festival passes available.

For more information contact Sunita Bala 0428 076 703 or email sunita@realartworks.org