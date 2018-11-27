Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Coraki to Lismore cream boat, 1973.
The Coraki to Lismore cream boat, 1973. The Northern Star Archives
Opinion

It's time we looked after over rivers: OPINION

27th Nov 2018 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WE live on the Northern Rivers but for many of us, it's like we have turned our back on the rivers that run through our region.

The Richmond River is one of the most polluted in the state and yet it was once the lifeblood of this area.

We don't seem to address the river well.

Parks, picnic areas and walking tracks along the river should be a feature of Lismore.

But with the levee wall its like we are trying to shut it out and not think about it too much.

The Richmond and Wilsons Rivers used to carry big ships.

Timber schooners and smaller ship would sail right up to Boatharbour which is tidal.

Ships of up to 1000 tonnes could get to Lismore and riverboats boats would ply their trade up to Leycester Creek.

When the North Coast Steam Navigation Company went into liquidation in the 1950s the era of big ships was over.

The advent of rail and road services has killed it off as a commercial entity.

There hasn't been an oyster industry on the Richmond since the 1970s and attempts to revive it have so far failed.

We can't even agree when there are dead cows floating in the river, whose job it is to clean them up.

In short, it's a shame.

Which is why we like the Greens' $200 million, 15-year plan to restore the Richmond River to its former glory.

We want the Richmond and Wilsons River to be an asset not an eyesore.

Our rivers really should be something we have bipartisan political support for.

Although Lismore Nationals candidate Austin Curtin questioned the $200 million price tag, he was prepared to look at the price tag.

And I'm pleased that Lismore Labor candidate Janelle Saffin and Ballina Labor candidate Asren Pugh have also called for urgent action on the river.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    10 businesses we farewelled in the past 12 months

    premium_icon 10 businesses we farewelled in the past 12 months

    Business 10 businesses which closed in the Northern Rivers over the past 12 months.

    WATCH OUT: Whooping cough outbreak on the way

    WATCH OUT: Whooping cough outbreak on the way

    Health High number of cases reported in last month

    New gourmet shop helps you make pasta dishes like a chef

    premium_icon New gourmet shop helps you make pasta dishes like a chef

    Business Ballina has welcomed a bit of Byron market

    Coastal property's rezoning given the nod from council

    premium_icon Coastal property's rezoning given the nod from council

    Council News New zoning to open door for a planned subdivision on the site

    Local Partners