It’s time to talk about stranger danger

As children return to school, police are urging parents and guardians to have the 'stranger danger' talk.

FROM tomorrow (May 25), most NSW students will be heading back to the classroom to commence their education on a full-time basis.

With many travelling to and from school, NSW Police are urging parents and carers to remind children about the best ways to keep safe when they are not in the care of an adult.

Since July 2019, police have made 804 arrests of individuals for breaching their obligations under the child protection register, and 58 arrests for breaches of child protection prohibition orders.

Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent John Kerlatec, said while most cases of child abuse were at the hands of a person known to the child or online, it is time for parents to remind their children about the best ways to keep safe.

"With so many children returning to school, it is important we arm them with the knowledge of what they can do to stay safe when they are not in the care of an adult," he said.

"While we are encouraged by the increased focus on online safety, parents should know that those who choose to exploit and abuse children are not limited to the internet.

"Police will always be committed to protecting kids from harm, but do not underestimate the impact you can have as a parent or carer by educating your children on how to stay safe."

Some tips to provide your kids include:

• Make sure your parents or the person responsible for you knows where you are at all times;

• Don't talk to people you don't know and never get into a car with someone you don't know.

• If a car stops on the side of the road and you don't know the person inside, do not stop;

• Walk near busier roads and streets, or use paths where there are lots of other people;

• Always walk straight home or to the place you are walking to;

• Know where safe places are -- a shop, service station, police station, library or school. If you are ever frightened, you should go to one of these places and ask them to call the police;

• Learn about safe adults you can look for and talk to if you need help -- police officers, teachers at school, adults you know and trust; and

• If you are scared, call Triple Zero (000).

Minister for Police and Emergency Services, David Elliott, said that parents can feel reassured that as the community returns to more normal day-to-day activities, the commitment to keep people safe, particularly children, remains as strong as ever.

"As the government eases COVID-19 restrictions, we want the community to feel empowered to return to a way of life where they feel safe and protected," said Mr Elliott.

"Police are often the frontline responders to child-protection matters and we are constantly using better techniques and technology to detect child abuse."

NSW Police also acknowledge that some young people will continue to be schooled at home and remind parents and carers to remain vigilant in ensuring their child's safety online.

For information and educational packages for parents and children, visit the ThinkUKnow website, a multi-agency program designed to educate and promote cyber safety at www.thinkuknow.org.au.

Additional information can be accessed via the eSafety website.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

