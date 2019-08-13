It's time to reinstate 'proper' hospital staff numbers, MP

NURSES NEEDED: Lismore MP Janelle Saffin has been lobbying on behalf of nurses and health workers at Tenterfield District Hospital.

IT'S time to reinstate "proper” staff numbers at the Tenterfield hospital in order to provide the "best and safest” care to patients, says Lismore MP Janelle Saffin.

On Friday, a town hall meeting was held to voice concerns about nurse numbers at the hospital.

In a statement read out at the meeting, Ms Saffin said she stood alongside nurses and health staff.

"Postcodes and distance from Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong are not and cannot be the determinants of health services,” she said.

"Health services we need can only be delivered with proper staff numbers to provide the best and safest patient care.

"The NSW Nurses and Midwives Association say we need to go back to 3-3-3 for the nursing roster and I support their call.

"Nurse and midwives know better than us the numbers needed.

"During the March election I gave commitments on behalf of the Labor Opposition to patient to nurse ratios for all hospitals in the Lismore electorate and that specifically included Tenterfield, along with capital funding.

"The Liberal-National Government gave a commitment to deliver 8300 more frontline staff with 5000 of them being nurses and midwives, to public hospitals in NSW.

"Well, they can start in Tenterfield, with the 3-3-3.

"It will require working in collaboration with the nurses and health staff, the Nurses and Midwives Association and Tenterfield Shire Council, led by Mayor Peter Petty... the mayor, councillors and me, are in lockstep in our advocacy for the best service that Tenterfield Hospital can provide and will advocate as strongly as we can.

"I have ensured that the mayor and others have been kept informed on all that I do and will continue to do this.”

Ms Saffin visited the Tenterfield Hospital last month, where she met with hospital advisory committee member and retired ambulance-paramedic Allan McKenzie and concerned resident Darren Druitt.

Ms Saffin sought the assistance of NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard's office to connect her with Hunter-New England Local Health District Chief Executive Michael Di Rienzo so that she could make strong representations.