It's time to love our street buskers

TALENTED: Singer songwriter Adam Harpaz moved from Sydney to Byron Bay to busk on the flourishing music scene and has created a solid music career. Javier Encalada

DANCE Monkey is the new single by Byron Bay-based artist Tones and I, sitting comfortably at number 4 in this week's ARIA singles chart.

The first three positions were taken by nobody else but Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (Senorita), Lil Nas X (Old Town Road), and Billie Eilish (Bad Guy).

She released her debut single, Johnny Run Away, on March 1. Her follow-up single, Dance Monkey, was released on May 10.

Byron Bay-based artist Toni Watson, aka Tones And I.

In the Australian Artists singles chart this week, Tones and I (aka Toni Watson) hold the top position with Dance Monkey, and number 2 with Johnny Run Away.

She will release her debut EP, The Kids Are Coming, on 30 August 2019.

Her Splendour 2019 was the best show for a local act at the festival in years, cementing her status as one of the hottest up-and-coming Australian artists this year.

Also in this year's Splendour line up was another former Byron Bay busker, Ziggy Alberts.

He is best known for his third studio album Laps Around the Sun, which peaked at number 9 on the ARIA Charts in November 2018.

Alberts picked up a guitar in 2011 and began busking down the East Coast of Australia, based mostly around the Byron Shire.

In 2017 Alberts toured 11 European countries as part of the Tell Me European Tour, including festival performances in France (Fete de la Musique), Netherlands (Mundial Festival and Surfana Festival) and Germany (Bochum Total).

He then went to have his own show at Bluesfest 2018.

SUCCESS: Ziggy Alberts' sold out show at Palais Theatre, Melbourne, in 2017. Samuel Hall

Maybe Byron Shire needs to organise a busker's music festival... any takers?