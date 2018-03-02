It's time to grab your free tickets to the opera

COMING UP: South Australian troupe Co-Opera's production of The Barber of Seville is coming to the area in April.

COMING UP: South Australian troupe Co-Opera's production of The Barber of Seville is coming to the area in April. Bremner Macdonald

CO-OPERA's new production of Rossini's The Barber of Seville captures the troubadour tradition of the travelling Italian Commedia dell' Arte and gives it an Australian flavour.

The show is coming to Casino next month as a free performance.

Opera fans can contact Richmond Valley Council to book them.

For 27 years, South Australian troupe Co-Opera and they are getting ready to take their new show on the road.

The show has been touted as a "wacky new production, brimming with laughter and sumptuous costumes".

The Barber of Seville, or The Useless Precaution, is an 'opera buffa' (comedy) in two acts by Gioachino Rossini with an Italian libretto by Cesare Sterbini.

In the opera, Count Almaviva plots against Doctor Bartolo (with help from the town barber, Figaro), to win the love of the beautiful Rosina.

Rossini's opera, and Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro, were based on a trilogy of plays about Figaro the wily barber by Pierre Beaumarchais.

This Co-Opera production of The Barber of Seville is set in the Australian goldfields of the 1880s.

For several centuries, outposts of pure Italian opera existed in places as far apart and culturally disparate as London, Moscow, Buenos Aires and New York.

In the 19th century, Italian opera companies travelled the world bringing productions of new works to far away places.

In this way operas by Verdi and others were being performed in Australia fewer than five years after they were written.

Co-Opera's The Barber of Seville fuses the idea of a European itinerant opera company with the hardship of life in a rough Australian goldfield.

Italian touring opera companies performing in Ballarat in the 1880s did actually present in (the still operating) Her Majesty's Theatre.

Co-Opera's new musical director, South Australian conductor and organist Josh van Konkelenberg, makes his conducting debut for the company with this production of Rossini's The Barber of Seville.

Van Konkelenberg said he is thrilled to be hitting the road as musical director.

"Opera is about telling stories and the best of these are charged with deeply human, political, and social energy," he said.

"Our repertoire tells stories that belong to everyone and need to be constantly retold in such a way that they touch people's lives with a real force and immediacy."

"At the same time, there is the sheer joy and sensuous pleasure of music, so I'm really excited to open my time with Co-Opera conducting Rossini's hilarious The Barber of Seville.

"One of the great privileges of my life has been to see first-hand how a single performance can transform lives in an art-starved community, so I'm keen to get out there share the power and possibilities of music-making."