It's time to go, says big Les

TIME'S UP: Les Roberts playing with Mama's Pride in the Warriors Reconciliation Carnival at Toowoomba earlier this year. Bev Lacey

NORTHERN United front-rower Les Roberts is set to retire after 18 years playing rugby league on the Northern Rivers.

The Dirawongs will look to send the 36-year-old out a winner when they take on Ballina at Crozier Field, Lismore, tomorrow.

It is fitting that he plays his last game against Ballina considering he is a Seagulls junior and won first-grade premierships there in 2015 and 2017.

He was an integral part of those teams and has been the most consistent front-rower at United during his two stints at the club.

He also played at Evans Head for a few seasons and is still held in high regard there.

Roberts only got better with age and would still rank among the best front-rowers in the NRRRL.

"I probably could have played another year or two but I feel like now is the right time,” Roberts said.

"I've been playing the full 80 minutes for the past eight weeks and the body has really been feeling it.

"I'm lucky that I was part of grand final winning teams in Under-18s, reserve grade and first grade.

"They're all as good as each other but the first one in 2000 was special and 2015 when I went back to Ballina is another highlight.”

Roberts could have played his final year at Ballina but elected to go back to the Dirawongs when the club returned to the NRRRL after missing 2017 due to financial issues.

It was never going to be an easy year for Northern United but they have a chance to finish the season with three straight wins, having beaten Evans Head and Lower Clarence in recent weeks.

"I thought I would be more valuable at United this season and wanted to be part of the rebuild,” Roberts said.

"We pushed some of the top teams this year but we just drifted in and out of games too much.

"Young guys like Mark Binge are playing well each week and he'll be one of our best in the years to come.

"We've all stuck together and it would be great to finish up with a win against the old club.”

Roberts will transfer his on-field leadership into coaching next season, having already agreed to take on the Dirawongs' Under-18s.

Kick-off is 2.45pm.

In games today:

Evans Head host the Byron Bay Red Devils at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head.

Kyogle plays Casino at New Park, Kyogle, with kick-off expected about 6pm.

Murwillumbah will host Lower Clarence at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah, at 4.15pm.

Other games tomorrow:

Mullumbimby takes on Marist Brothers at Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby.

Cudgen and the Tweed Coast Raiders will meet in the Tweed derby and top-of-the-table clash at Ned Byrne Field, Kingscliff.

NRRRL LADDER

Tweed Coast 31

Cudgen 27

Ballina 26

Murwillumbah 24

Mullumbimby 24

Marist Brothers 19

Casino 17

Kyogle 10

Evans Head 8

Lower Clarence 8

Byron Bay 6

Northern United 4