Time to enrol if you want a say in who leads the country

Australians have less than a week to enrol to vote ahead of the federal election. Trevor Veale

Anyone wishing to enrol for the first time must ensure they are enrolled before the deadline of 8pm on Wednesday, April 18.

Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said all Australian citizens aged 18 years and over are required by law to enrol and vote in the May 18 federal election.

"Enrolling and voting is compulsory. If you are not enrolled, you can't vote in the 2019 federal election," Mr Rogers said.

"Australians must also update their address details on the electoral roll if they have moved, or changed their name. If they're not sure of their current status - check online via the AEC website or call us on 13 23 26.

"A record 96.5 per cent of eligible Australians are currently enrolled, which is an extraordinary achievement. At the same time, there are still people who remain unenrolled who need to take action before the deadline of 8pm next Thursday 18 April."

The best and quickest way to enrol or update your address or name details is online.

Australians unable to go online can pick up a paper enrolment form at any AEC office or Australia Post, however, correctly completed applications must be returned to the AEC by the 8pm 18 April close of rolls deadline.

Any Australians turning 18-years-old on or before May 18, 2019 should also enrol and vote in the federal election.

Early voting polling booths will open on Monday, April 29, giving voters a chance to cast their ballot ahead of election day on May 18.