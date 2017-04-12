It's time to bring out the winter woollies

THERE has been a visible rise in cardigan or jumper-wearing on the Northern Rivers over the last week, and that (highly scientific) figure is set to jump even further, thanks to a coming cold front.

A high pressure system near Tasmania is extending a ridge along the New South Wales coast, the Bureau of Meteorology explained.

This high will move over the Tasman Sea during Saturday and weaken and the next cold front is expected to cross the state on Monday.

At least since it's the Easter long weekend we all have a good excuse to snuggle up on the couch with a nice mug of hot chocolate, right?

The rest of Wednesday is set to be partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers near the coast, and a 30% chance elsewhere.

Winds southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h tending southerly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening.

Thursday is set to be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower, most likely in the late morning and afternoon.

Winds south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h tending south to southeasterly in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late afternoon.

Overnight temperatures falling to between 14 and 17 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.

Friday is set to be mostly sunny. Patchy fog about higher ground in the early morning. Slight (20%) chance of a shower along the coastal fringe in the morning. Light winds.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 14 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Saturday is set to be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of a shower along the coastal fringe in the evening and light winds.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 13 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.