Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes
Business

How local fashionistas can get J-Lo's engagement look

Javier Encalada
by
15th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FASHION enthusiasts can now replicate Jennifer Lopez's look for her engagement to American spots star Alex Rodriguez from Byron Bay.

The singer and actress posted her engagement on social media over the weekend, while wearing Byron Bay's brand Spell and the Gypsy's Seashell Organic Tie Top and Ruched Skirt.

Jennifer Lopez and partner Alex Rodriguez.
Jennifer Lopez and partner Alex Rodriguez.

The post went viral and so did the outfit.

A spokeswoman for boho label Spell and the Gypsy explained one part of the outfit is still for sale at the Byron Bay store.

"The skirt is available in our Byron store, (but the) top is sold out. It was already sold out prior to this," she said.

The Seashell Organic Ruched skirt retails online from the business' website for US$149.

Alex Rodriguez proposing to Jennifer Lopez (J-Lo) wearing Byron Bay label Spell & The Gypsy.
Alex Rodriguez proposing to Jennifer Lopez (J-Lo) wearing Byron Bay label Spell & The Gypsy.

The Northern Rivers business said they had been made aware of the celebrity purchasing the outfit, but were surprised by the social media post.

"We were made aware by a Miami stockist that she purchased the set recently, and were very flattered," she said.

"We posted to the images to our Instagram yesterday (Wednesday) morning and the post went wild with almost 15,000 likes in three hours! Our community love seeing people they admire wearing our brand.

"We are even more thrilled to see one of our beautiful sustainable fibre pieces being worn by a celebrity as incredible as her. We are sending best wishes to the happy couple."

The brand, founded by sisters Lizzy Abegg and Isabella Pennefather, already has a long list of celebrities that favour their products, such as like Miley Cyrus, Vanessa Hudgens, Margot Robbie, Blake Lively, Elsa Pataky, Lana Del Rey and Sienna Miller.

celebrity northern star business spell and the gypsy collective
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Wife of manhandled journo says Ben Franklin 'laughed'

    premium_icon Wife of manhandled journo says Ben Franklin 'laughed'

    Letters to the Editor AFTER her husband was "roughed up” by the Premier's security team at a media event, a North Coast woman has written an open letter to Ben Franklin.

    • 15th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    'Biggest scam in human history': Candidate on climate change

    premium_icon 'Biggest scam in human history': Candidate on climate change

    Environment Candidates for Lismore give their thoughts on climate change

    PHOTOS: Thousands of students on strike for climate action

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Thousands of students on strike for climate action

    News School kids are calling for action from our politicians

    How Ballina can get an ocean pool at zero cost to ratepayers

    premium_icon How Ballina can get an ocean pool at zero cost to ratepayers

    Letters to the Editor Local professionals are committed to making this project a reality