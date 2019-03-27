It's the finals countdown in water polo

TITLE HOPEFULS: Kai Pick will be the key player for Lennox Head in the FNC Water Polo finals this weekend.

MINOR premiers Alstonville will have home pool advantage in the Far North Coast Water Polo finals on Saturday.

They will take on defending premiers Mullumbimby who finished the season fourth in the semi-final while Alstonville Manta plays Lennox Head for a spot in the grand final.

The top Alstonville team has plenty of experience in Dan Bills and Mal Lewis and have brought in youth this season with Bailey Trim, Jayden Whittle and Reuben Faus.

"Alstonville showed consistency throughout the season and it's a bit of a homecoming having the grand finals at the new facility,” Far North Coast Water Polo president James Nunn said.

"A lot of talented water polo players have come out of the Alstonville system and some of them have gone on to help other clubs in the competition.”

Nunn believes it could be the year for Lennox Head to take the title.

They will be led by former national league player Kai Pack and brothers Matt and Nathan Durkin.

"There is a lot of experience in that team and they've gone from strength to strength in recent years,” Nunn said.

"They had a few drawn games this season and that was probably what cost them top spot.

"Alstonville Manta are also a formidable team with the Rupnik brothers, Ben, Francis and Oliver all have great skills and have represented Queensland teams over the years.”

Byron Bay is aiming to win the B-grade grand final for a second straight year and will pin its hopes on Brendan Irwin and Taylor Van Essen.

Games start from 12pm with all eight teams in the competition playing at least one game on the day.

The women's division will also play its grand final with an even spread of talent across both teams.

"Hayley Brown, Kate Bracey and Sally Thompson have been dominant in the women's competition this season,” Nunn said.

"They will be tough to beat but Heidi Craig and Rachel Rasbersek won't make it easy for them.

"Our grand final day is a celebration for all the teams and we look forward to the next few years ahead with the new pools at Alstonville and Ballina.

"We also had the Le-Ba club get back on its feet this season after a few tough years and they've got great numbers and young guys coming through.”

The women's final is at 3pm with the men's at 5.30pm.

FNC Water Polo completes its 40th year on Saturday with an anniversary dinner scheduled in May.