It's the 128th anniversary of the first Casino Show

HISTORY IN THE MAKING: The Grand Parade at the 1936 Casino Show.

ANY great country town worth its salt should have their own show.

In 1888, Casino locals celebrated the first show of their own, with the 2018 event marking the 128th anniversary.

Held on October 13 at the Casino Showgrounds, the event has only ever been called off twice, with last year's show cut short due to rain.

More than just a place to eat your weight in fairy floss, the Casino Show is a way to put the whole town on the map, according to local historian Helen Trustum.

Helen Trustum and Brenda Armfield at the Casino Showgirl Dinner at the Commercial Hotel. Susanna Freymark

"The show means so much for the town as it showcases its livelihood," Ms Trustum said.

"It's like a shop window for the district."

Having penned 10 books on the history of the region, Ms Trustum's works include the 1988 100-year anniversary of the Casino Show, printed by The Northern Star.

Ms Trustum is also a former Casino Show committee member, having served there for more than 40 years.

"It's a community event for families to enjoy a day out and forget their hardships," Ms Trustum said.

"The younger ones are moving away and shows have an ageing committee."

For those unfamiliar with the show's history, ask any local and they will confirm the show has helped sew the fabric uniting the wider community.

Roughly 300 people flocked to the first show held in 1888, which was marred by extreme wet weather.

Despite the rain, the show went on with critics at the time having commented on Casino's relative inaccessibility, attributed to the few established roads and no bridges.

Still, that did not deter the progress and the region's hardy spirit was reflected in the first show's promising turnout, and in the fact it is still celebrated today.

Showgirl enrants Evelyn Clark, 22, Grace Fletcher, 24, Shatarne Newman, 21 and Chloe Nowlan, 20 at the Casino Showgirl Dinner at the Commercial Hotel. Susanna Freymark

Afternoon events in the main ring will take place from 3.30pm with the Generation Ag Young Farmers Challenge and Scarecrow Competition.

These are team events requiring four people and are open to all age groups, with the winning team awarded $200.

"From 5pm we will have the ever popular Demolition Derby and local singer and song writer Katie Brook, to finish off the day," organiser Tanya Maloney said.

Entry is a gold coin donation, with the Casino Show Society donating proceeds to support Relay for Life.

Gates open at 7am with the event held at the Casino Showgrounds.