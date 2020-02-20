‘It’s terrifying’: Baby diagnosed with rare, aggressive cancer

Nine-month-old baby boy Archer has been diagnosed with an extremely rare and aggressive brain cancer known as neuroblastoma and is undergoing critical treatment in at Queensland Children's Hospital.

LISMORE couple Flick and Nick Potter have been living through any parent’s worst nightmare.

On February 1, they rushed their nine-month-old son, Archer, to hospital, after finding him paralysed, and discovered he had a massive tumour attached to his spine, lungs and heart.

Archer was flown to Queensland Children’s Hospital in Brisbane, where doctors removed part of the tumour.

The surgery had significant risks, and Archer’s parents were told that he may never walk. Fortunately, he was able to stand just days after the surgery.

Archer was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain cancer known as neuroblastoma.

He will now undergo months of intense chemotherapy to shrink the rest of the tumour.

Mr Potter stayed at home in Lismore with their seven-year-old daughter, working to keep the family afloat. Mrs Potter’s mum moved to Lismore to help.

Mrs Potter was struggling with the emotional toll of looking after a sick child, and physically it was challenging living an hour’s walk from the hospital.

She said little Archer has been taking it like a champion, a source of inspiration for her.

“It’s terrifying, he makes me feel like a sook because he’s so amazing,” Mrs Potter said.

“I have to be strong for him, he picks up on whatever I’m feeling.”

Busy in Brisbane, Mrs Potter was forced to decline the job offer of her dreams at Lismore Base Hospital, adding to the stress of the situation.

She stayed at Ronald McDonald House for two weeks and was now at Children’s Cancer Society accommodation.

Despite having access to this assistance, running two households, paying for fuel between Brisbane and Lismore on one income, the Potters have been doing it tough financially.

Mrs Potter’s best friend launched a Go Fund Me page for the couple, in a bid to raise $5000, and has already raised close to $2000.

“I appreciate it so much, everything helps,” Mrs Potter said.