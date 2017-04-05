22°
News

'It's simply not good enough': Labor attacks gov over flood

5th Apr 2017 6:35 AM Updated: 6:35 AM
Shadow Minister for the North Coast Walt Secord. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Daily News
Shadow Minister for the North Coast Walt Secord. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Daily News Nolan Verheij-full

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE State Government and opposition are in a war of words over the handling of the recent devastating floods in Northern NSW.

NSW Labor yesterday slammed the Berejiklian State Government for allegedly blocking NSW Shadow Minister for the North Coast Walt Secord from making a speech in support of North Coast flood affected communities.

In an extraordinary move the Nationals blocked Mr Secord three times from paying tribute to the North Coast communities struggling with the worst flooding in 50 years, Mr Secord said.

Mr Secord said he was profoundly disappointed that the Liberals and Nationals would stop parliamentarians speaking on one of the worst disasters to hit the North Coast in living memory.

Mr Secord, during Questions Without Notice in official Question Time, sought permission to have equal time to speak.

After Question Time, Mr Secord twice sought to suspend Standing Orders to make a Shadow Ministerial statement on the impact of the flood on North Coast communities.

Mr Secord added that today the Nationals broke a long-standing tradition of dedicating parliamentary time to discuss a significant natural disaster.

"It was an extraordinary display by the Nationals and Liberals. A natural disaster like this should be above partisan party politics.

"I had prepared a major speech paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the flood, the impact on the community and the brave SES emergency, health workers and volunteers who rallied behind the community.

"It was an absolute disgrace to see the Leader of the Government in the Upper House twice prevent the Shadow Minister for the North Coast speaking on the floods."

However, Ben Franklin, Parliamentary Secretary for Northern New South Wales, responded Mr Secord's claims, calling them "utter rubbish".

"The reason why Mr Secord was denied leave to speak at that stage of the day was because he would have been the only one able to speak on it," Mr Franklin said.

"It would have been inappropriate and unprecedented. The government believes that this issue is so significant, all members should have the right to speak on it - not just one."

"That is why the Government is planning to have a full debate on the disastrous events of the past few days, when every parliamentarian will be able to speak - Liberal, Labor, National, Green, Christian Democrats and any other member who wishes to do so.

"It is disgusting that Mr Secord is playing politics with this issue.

"This issue is too important for that. Every Member of Parliament should have the opportunity to contribute to such an important matter and it is a shame that the Labor spokesman is trying to deny them that.

"Finally, if Mr Secord wanted to contribute with a speech today, he could have done it in the Adjournment Debate at the end of the day's sitting. This is an appropriate forum and is exactly what I have just done as Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW.

"It's not all about you Walt. It's about the North Coast."

Essential Energy woes

THIS war of words comes as NSW Labor attacked the handling of the flood disaster by Essential Energy, saying that customers have been left "on their own".

On April 2 2017, Essential Energy's Facebook site informed its customers on the Far North Coast that:

"Throughout today we will be isolating homes and business' (sic) where the switchboard was inundated with water. You will need to contact an electrician to assess and test the switchboard and once done, the electrician will issue a Certificate of Compliance of Electrical Works (CCEW). The electrician can then call us .. quote the CCEW number and request power be re-energised.

"If your switchboard didn't get wet but water has been through your home/business, we will leave you connected to the network up to the switchboard. You will need to organise an electrician to have your power assessed to confirm there is no damage to the internal circuits and once the electrician gives the ok, they will be able to turn power back on."

In question time in the Legislative Council today, Labor's Leader in the Legislative Council and Shadow Minister for Energy, Adam Searle MLC asked Minister Don Harwin MLC who would pay for this requirement to use external electricians: the NSW Government, Essential Energy or flood-affected customers?

Minister Harwin was unable to answer.

Labor's Leader in the Legislative Council and Shadow Minister for Energy Adam Searle said it was "simply not good enough".

"Where homes and businesses have had power isolated, safety must be paramount before power is switched on again," he said.

"But for the government to require people to engage private electricians, but to not be able to say who will pay for it, is just extraordinary, particularly when electricians in the area are in short supply.

"In the past, this function would have been carried out by Essential but continuous job cuts under the Liberal/National Coalition Government have stripped it of capacity.

"Since they took office in 2011, nearly 1450 jobs have gone from Essential with 48 being abolished since Christmas 2016 and another 550 to go before mid-2018. The company has signalled it will get rid of another 1000 jobs by 2019.

"These assaults on the workforce have left Essential's ability to respond to emergencies such as fires and floods stretched.

"On top of this, the government either has no idea who will have to pay the extra costs of ensuring power is reconnected safely, or does not want to say."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ben franklin essential energy northern rivers politics walt secord

'It's simply not good enough': Labor attacks gov over flood

'It's simply not good enough': Labor attacks gov over flood

THE State Government and opposition are in a war of words over the handling of the recent devastating floods in Northern NSW.

Two bridges too far washed away

MAIN: The creek near Kyogle mayor's house on Grady's Creek Rd. ABOVE: Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland, with MP Kevin Hogan, opening Minneys Bridge.

Floodwaters like "rampaging chocolate milkshake waters"

Latest list of roads closed on Northern Rivers

Road closed generic.Photo: Emily Smith

Updates of road closures will continue throughout the day

How to get your flood rubbish removed

North and South Lismore had extensive cleanup to do after flooding.

Councils have plans for rubbish disposal around the region.

Local Partners

Coin collection honours heroes

AN EXCLUSIVE one-off collection featuring four "copper" 25 cent coins is set to be released in Australia - and you're first in line.

Rotary steps in and rescues hospital beds

Hospital beds in the carpark at Lismore Base Hospital.

Turning bedlam into bounty

Carboot market cancelled for first time in 29 years

NOT ON: The next Lismore Car Boot Market will be held on Easter Sunday, April 16.

Find out here an update list of markets for this weekend

How to get your Splendour tickets, locals only

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you a resident in the area allowed to purchase them?

Five local acts confirmed for Splendour 2017

Artwork for Dope Lemon's first release, Uptown Folks.

Can you guess who?

Married at First Sight: ‘We’re all too scared to say it’

AS CLAIMS of editing and extreme conditions hit MAFS, contestants and family members are concerned about the true impact

Ten backs George Calombaris amid pay fiasco

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Channel 10 says Calombaris's staff pay issues won’t hurt MasterChef.

Your school holiday movie guide

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

FILM critic Leigh Paatsch rates the movies on offer over the break.

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

Mark and Chris’ fine dining AFL-themed restaurant unsurprisingly tanks.

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Dance Academy doesn’t miss any of its steps

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

HIT teen series gets the big screen treatment.

Book review: City of Friends

The fragile nature of relationships is on show

One-hit wonders you have to see

Remember this lot? Yes? Have we got an Australian tour for you.

GET ready to party like it’s 2001 when this tour lands in Australia.

Massive Price Adjustment

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,650,000

Owners instructions are clear that this well positioned apartment on Lighthouse Road needs to be sold. Reduced price to a firm $1.65m. We are delighted to present...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction Saturday...

Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property with unsurpassed ocean views dancing across...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 UNDER CONTRACT!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 UNDER CONTRACT!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Northern Rivers homes are hot property

SCENIC: Byron Bay was one of the suburbs that recorded a median house sale price in excess of $1 million.

Low stock levels and high demand keeps market buoyant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!