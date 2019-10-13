It's showtime! Thrills, tradition combine at Lismore Show

IT'S SHOWTIME: Ziva Rosolen, 7, of Casino, at last year's North Coast National with her latest showbag at the Lismore Showgrounds. This year is shaping up to be even better.

WITH everything from cattle, alpacas, showbags, dagwood dogs and live entertainment galore, there is no better place to be than the Lismore Show.

North Coast National show society secretary Mark Bailey said the annual agricultural show spectacular was set to be one of the biggest yet, with plenty of new events and attractions for the whole family.

"It is the biggest spend we've ever done,” he said.

"Not only do we have more than 1000 students set to visit the show, we've also got a near record number of exhibitors.

"It is shaping up to be a very good show.”

Mr Bailey said while many shows had moved away from agricultural events in favour of modern entertainment, he said the committee had worked hard to balance more modern attractions with the traditional events everyone knows and loves.

"We're going to have the traditional agricultural events, as well as some of the newest and most thrilling rides in sideshow alley,” he said.

For the first time the show will host a lawnmower challenge, where 16 professional lawnmower riders will come to tear up the arena in high-octane action.

"These aren't your typical lawn mowers,” Mr Bailey said.

"These lawn mowers can reach a scale speed of 240km per hour which equates to around 50km.

"That's 10 times the average speed of your at-home lawnmower.”

Last year's crowd favourite the popular Dock Dogs will return, and this year they will have both their water show as well as a special wall climb event.

There will be fireworks displays on every night, as well as the giant fireworks display on Saturday night after the monster trucks.

The North Coast National will be held from Thursday, October 17 until Saturday, October 19 at Lismore Showgrounds with gates open from 9am.

Tickets for adults are $12.50 online or $15 at the gate, while children under 16 are free.