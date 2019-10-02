It's showtime, how to get your tickets early

From left: North Coast National secretary Mark Bailey, Robert Hillard, show president John Gibson and Nita Hillard. The Hillards were the first to collect their North Coast National tickets.

THE first tickets have been collected ahead of this month's North Coast National.

North Coast National Agricultural and Industrial Society secretary Mark Bailey said tickets, which are also available online at Lismore Tickets for a discounted price, are already selling well.

Mr Bailey said this was the second year the show was offering online tickets to help visitors "jump the queue” at the show.

He said said as well as helping you get through the gates faster, there were added incentives for purchasing your tickets online.

"This year if you purchase your tickets online you can go into the draw to win a $1000 Trip-A-Deal voucher,” he said.

Mr Bailey said last year the show society made the decision to reduce the admission price for adults to $15 to encourage more people to attend the show, a decision he said paid off in spades.

"Last year's show had an almost record attendance, especially compared to recent years,” he said.

"This was very good considering leading up to last year's show it was very wet.”

Mr Bailey said this year "more than ever” it was important for people to attend the show, with many regional shows suffering from the impacts of the drought.

"Across NSW there have been 14 regional shows which have been cancelled, and six of these will never run again,” he said.

Mr Bailey said the drought had also made it difficult for the farmers who are entering cattle and other livestock into the show.

"People don't really understand the work which goes into preparing stock for these shows, it's not just pulling a steer or dairy cow out of the paddock and bringing it in,” he said.

"Producers and farmers invest a lot of time and money into feeding and preparing the animal to get them ready to bring along for the show, so the drought has made it very difficult, and costly, for them to enter.”

Show society president John Gibson said there are currently more than 106 steers entered into the steer competition, which was a "phenomenal” result given the drought crisis.

"A lot of people don't know the North Coast National steer competition is the biggest competition in Northern NSW and is one of the biggest beef shows outside of Sydney,” he said.

"It's even bigger than Beef Week.”

Mr Bailey said the committee were "very excited” for the show and were hard at work putting together the final touches.

"The committee have worked hard to reinvigorate the show,” he said.

"We really want everyone to come out and enjoy. The more people, the better the show.

"All we need is for the sun to be out and people to buy tickets.”

"All up it's shaping to be a really great show,” Mr Gibson said.

The North Coast National will be held from October 17-19 at Lismore Showgrounds. Tickets for adults are $12.50 online or $15 at the gate, while children under 16 are free.