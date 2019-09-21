Menu
IT'S SHOWTIME: Ziva Rosolen, 7, of Casino, at the North Coast National with her latest showbag at the Lismore Showgrounds. Marc Stapelberg
It's showtime across the Northern Rivers

Jackie Munro
21st Sep 2019 9:00 AM
FORGET Christmas.

We are entering the true 'best time of the year' right now - show season.

It's the time to enjoy fairy floss and dagwood dogs and have a spin on some of the scariest, er, most exciting carnival rides you can find.

The Northern Star has compiled a list of all of the upcoming annual agricultural shows across the Northern Rivers.

So clear your calendars and get ready to enjoy the best these Northern Rivers agricultural shows have to offer.

The Nimbin Show is the first show to arrive this weekend, before the fun concludes November 15 and 16 in Bangalow.

Nimbin: September 21-22, Nimbin Showground, Cecil Street.

Kyogle: September 27-28, Kyogle Showground, 43 Summerland Way.

Casino: October 11-12, Casino Showground, Summerland Way.

North Coast National Lismore: October 17-19, Lismore Showground, Alexandra Parade, North Lismore.

Alstonville: October 25-26, Alstonville Showground, South Street.

Murwillumbah: November 1-2, Murwillumbah Showground, 2 Queensland Road.

Mullumbimby: November 9-10, Mullumbimby Showground, Main Arm Road.

Bangalow: November 15-16, Bangalow Showground, Station Street.

Lismore Northern Star

