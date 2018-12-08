It's shoulder to the wheel for Brothers bowler

HARD YARDS: Opening bowler Brendan Mitchell lets one rip in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. The pace spearhead has a shoulder injury but will be on deck as Marist Brothers try to defend their total of 267 against Pottsville at Oakes Oval, Lismore, this afternoon.

HARD YARDS: Opening bowler Brendan Mitchell lets one rip in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. The pace spearhead has a shoulder injury but will be on deck as Marist Brothers try to defend their total of 267 against Pottsville at Oakes Oval, Lismore, this afternoon. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A SHOULDER injury has not prevented Brendan Mitchell bowling for Marist Brothers in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

Mitchell was injured at mid-week practice a few days before he took six wickets against defending premiers Cudgen last month.

He will open the bowling today against Pottsville, which will resume on 0-5 chasing 267 at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

"He has a slight tear in his shoulder but he'll bowl this one out,” Marist Brothers captain Brad Cleaver said.

"He'll give the Twenty20 game a miss next weekend and hopefully he'll be back to full strength after the Christmas break.

"I'm sure he is feeling it but he's a team player and it's something he wants to do.

"I think scoring over 260 has us slightly ahead in this match but you never know with cricket.

"They (Pottsville) bat a fair way down and there are some guys in the team who have scored hundreds against us.”

Brothers are aiming for three straight wins and play today will test their young attack with fast bowlers Jesse Hughes and Jordan Salkeld likely to bowl plenty of overs.

All-rounder Jared Seiffert has overcome an ankle injury while Stuart Rose can bowl if required.

Rose has been one of Brothers' best batsmen in the middle order this season and has taken plenty of wickets in the past.

"He's a biennial player, Stu, he seems to come good every second year,” Cleaver said.

"We're really happy with his batting and there's been years where he's been one of our better bowlers, too.

"Jordy has got himself fit this season; some of the younger boys might not be getting the wickets but the effort is there and they're sure to get there eventually.”

In other games to be completed today:

Ballina Bears will resume on 3-46 chasing 257 against Lennox Head at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head.

Alstonville are 2-31 after Tintenbar-East Ballina had declared on 5-276 at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

The Casino Cavaliers will need to bowl well with Cudgen 1-31 chasing 163 at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.