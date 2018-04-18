It's schooling without rules

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE: Evenings of provocation, dialogue and exchanges sponsored by the Lismore Regional Gallery and SCU. This week's topic: Is school out for the 21st century? Pictured: AUSLAN interpretor translates for Pav (Pawel) Slotwinski and Alan Foster, Associate Lecturer (Teaching Scholar), Southern Cross University.

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE: Evenings of provocation, dialogue and exchanges sponsored by the Lismore Regional Gallery and SCU. This week's topic: Is school out for the 21st century? Pictured: AUSLAN interpretor translates for Pav (Pawel) Slotwinski and Alan Foster, Associate Lecturer (Teaching Scholar), Southern Cross University. Sophie Moeller

SCHOOLS are "factories of institutionalised learning that use army-like and ecclesiastical discipline” over their students.

This was the premise of Thursday Night Live panel discussions that took place at the Lismore Regional Gallery last week.

'Is school out for the 21st century?' was presented by the gallery in collaboration with Southern Cross University and asked whether our formal education system was the best way to equip our young people for a dynamic and changing world?

This month the ongoing talks program, which puts thought-provoking ideas in the spotlight, was facilitated by Alan Foster, associate lecturer of SCU and brought together innovative, holistic and child-centred educators, John Stewart and Pav Slotwinski with Distance Education student Tilly Jones.

Tilly told the audience how the mainstream classroom made it impossible to concentrate and left her unable "to remember anything of what she was taught”.

The Distance Education model "gave her the choice” over which learning pathways to use, which were "self-motivating”.

Tilly was able to focus primarily on music, which greatly benefited her personal and educational life.

She composes her own work and has written various pieces that have been featured by the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

Pav considers himself a facilitator rather than a teacher and works with the Youth Connections Clubhouse and the Links to Learning program and is involved in multi-age, self-directed learning with high school teens and various community organisations.

John has a Master of Education from the University of Cambridge, has been principal of a both traditional and alternative schools, has written extensively on education and believes in getting learning out of the classroom.

Thursday Night Live takes place on second Thursday of each month. The next one is on May 10: Are we able to live without Facebook?