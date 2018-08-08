'It's a scam': Shopper slams Coles mini items
I JUST shopped at Coles and was given a mini item as advertised on TV.
What a scam.
One would think they are a small sample.
Wrong. My Coles Little Shop was made from plastic inside a 9-inch strip of plastic describing all the the collectibles.
I opened mine, a small box advertising crackers.
Inside was a piece of foam... not edible.
What a joke. How much would it have cost to make these?
I imagine all the little kids driving their mothers mad to get one, only to find nothing.
It's a disgrace, and also states it is a choking hazard.
HP, Caniaba.