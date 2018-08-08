Menu
Are you collecting the Coles mini items?
Letters to the Editor

'It's a scam': Shopper slams Coles mini items

8th Aug 2018 7:00 AM

I JUST shopped at Coles and was given a mini item as advertised on TV.

What a scam.

One would think they are a small sample.

Wrong. My Coles Little Shop was made from plastic inside a 9-inch strip of plastic describing all the the collectibles.

I opened mine, a small box advertising crackers.

Inside was a piece of foam... not edible.

What a joke. How much would it have cost to make these?

I imagine all the little kids driving their mothers mad to get one, only to find nothing.

It's a disgrace, and also states it is a choking hazard.

HP, Caniaba.

