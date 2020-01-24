Menu
LAKE OPEN TO SWIMMING: Ballina Shire Council has given Lake Ainsworth the green light for swimming now that a blue-green algae bloom has cleared.
It’s safe to swim in popular Lake Ainsworth

Rebecca Fist
24th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
PUT on your bathing suit, slap on some sunscreen and head on down to Lake Ainsworth this long weekend for a dip.

The popular Lennox Head swimming location was given the green light for swimming on Thursday, just in time for the Australia Day long weekend.

It was closed to swimming a week ago at the height of summer due to an outbreak of blue-green algae. Ballina Shire Council issued a red alert on Thursday, January 17.

It is likely that the heavy downpour over the weekend improved conditions.

The lake had been at amber alert for several weeks before the red alert, with staff monitoring the lake.

An aerator in the lake has been operating 12 hours a day - 8am to 6pm - from October through to May in a bid to prevent algal blooms.

Check Ballina Shire Council's website for updates on the status of the lake.

    Doomsday is now much closer

