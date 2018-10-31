'It's quite scary': Family puts on mega Halloween show

The Guymer family are big fans of Halloween and put on a spooky haunted house every year for the community. Mum, Lisa and daughter, Elki, 6, prepare for the night.

IF YOU'RE looking for a scary night out this Halloween, look no further than this Nambour suburban street.

The Guymer family are opening their popular haunted house for the fifth year running, and this year is more special than ever.

They started their extravagant Halloween decorations in 2014 and it's only grown since then.

"It just started off as we just enjoyed Halloween and we thought it was a bit of fun, and we enjoyed getting dressed up," Lisa Guymer said.

What began as a a few plastic hanging walls and random decorations, the Nambour haunted house has grown to host over 150 people.

The Guymer family dresses up to the nines every Halloween to scare the senses out of any willing visitors.

"Now as it's gone on through the years we've been able to put in a little bit more money and make it a little bit more structured," Mrs Guymer said."

"Every year we decide to pick a theme. And we try to keep that theme running throughout the whole haunted house.

"It's my creative outlet, I suppose I'm probably the nut bag behind it all.

"It's just a lot of fun, and something to get my creative juices flowing."

Last year money raised from the haunted house went towards helping the family get through treatment of their daughter, Elki, who had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Elki, (age), was diagnosed at just three years old and earlier this year she celebrated completing her last dosage of chemotherapy.

"She was in the thick of treatment last year, and so we were using the money raised to help us get by," Mrs Guymer said.

"Luckily this year she's all better so we're able for her to actually be involved this year a bit more, because last year she couldn't be around too many people."

Last year's "Insane Assylum" theme drew a massive crowd, and it's expected to increase this year.

With the amount of work needed to create the unique attraction, the Mrs Guymer and husband Jevon start the planning process as early as July.

"We often try and up the bar every year to try and think of something new and something a bit scary to get people's hearts pumping," she said.

"For anyone who hasn't been in it, it's quite scary."

This year's "Day of the Dead Mexican Wedding" themed haunted house is expected to draw crowds of up to 200.

The couple were married earlier this year and said they thought it was the perfect opportunity to host a wedding-themed haunted house.

As a special treat, Mrs Guymer, who is also a photographer, has created an added bonus for those willing enough to step inside.

"This year there's actually going to be an added element inside the haunted house where you'll actually get to see the story, on our take, of the Day of the Dead and how this wedded couple became relevant," she said.

"As well as people being able to go through all the different rooms inside, there's also a room where there will be a film that will show the story."

She said parents should feel comfortable Trick or Treating around the haunted house.

"Because it's a col de sac street it's quite safe for families to walk down and walk back," she said.

The haunted house is located at 16 Wentworth Court. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/326488771235278.