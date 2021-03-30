‘It’s pretty frustrating’ for NRL players back in the bubble

NRL players have been forced back into the restrictive Level 2 bubble with concerns the COVID cluster in Brisbane could spread out of the state.

Players and officials were on Tuesday ordered into level-two protocols, which includes masks indoors when they cannot socially distance and temperature checks at grounds and training.

Public transport is off limits again and instructions include only catching taxis or ride-share services when there is no alternative.

Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai says the bubble conditions aren't ideal, but competition's immediate future must come first.

"It is a bit frustrating and you see the statistics with coronavirus and it's pretty crazy, but not much will change for us," Luai said.

"We don't use public transport too much anyway.

"Hopefully it (the virus) doesn't get to a point where it was last year.

"But this is our job, so we will do anything to keep working and playing.

"We love our footy and we don't want that to stop, definitely."

Panthers forward Isaah Yeo welcomed the bubble's return as a safeguard, as hard as it is for the players' families.

"I think the partners worry about it more than the players," Yeo said.

"It is just the way it goes. You don't like to see it (the virus) grow like it is in Brisbane at the moment and hopefully we can go back to normal.

"They (the NRL) are just keeping on top of everything and are just being safe."

A return to the bubble comes after Canterbury players and staff were forced back into a bubble.

The Bulldogs played in Brisbane last Saturday and Storms's Good Friday clash with the Broncos is still set to go ahead after the Brisbane flew to Sydney on Monday.

