Breaking Bad creator teases return

Aaron Paul, from left, Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn attend the "Breaking Bad" 10th Anniversary panel on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in San Diego. Richard Shotwell - Invision - AP

BREAKING Bad creator Vince Gilligan says there is a strong chance that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear on the show's spin-off, Better Call Saul.

Cranston and Paul were joined by their former Breaking Bad castmates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Gilligan, however, said the actors will not appear in season four of Better Call Saul when it returns in August.

"We don't want to jerk folks around," Gilligan said. "But we would be sorely remiss if these characters didn't appear in the show before it ended."

Better Call Saul is a prequel spin-off of Breaking Bad that tracks the rise of a struggling lawyer, played by Bob Odenkirk into the go-to lawyer for top criminals in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Breaking Bad aired for five seasons, earning Cranston four Emmys for his role as White, while Paul won three for best supporting actor.

At Comic-Con, Paul brought his infant daughter onstage wearing a yellow hazmat suit and respirator like the one his character donned on the show while making meth.

"I miss you all, I miss the show," he told his former co-stars. Cranston also said that Breaking Bad will never be a feature film, but Gilligan countered not to rule it out.

Gilligan, the creator of both TV series, said the two shows would begin to come together in the fourth season of Better Call Saul, which premieres on August 7 on streaming service Stan.

"You have two shows for the price of one with Better Call Saul," he said.

"It's its own show, it stands on its own two legs wonderfully, just by itself."

"But more and more in season four, the Breaking Bad world is coming into the Better Call Saul world … It's overlapping."

Gilligan did not say which characters from Breaking Bad would be featured in any upcoming crossover episodes.