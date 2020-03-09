It’s official: The best takeaway food is in Lismore

It can be hard to choose what takeaway to get - but in Lismore the options are there. Picture: David Caird

CHOOSING what takeout to get can be hard, but if you’re in Lismore, the options are plentiful and popular.

When we asked our readers to vote for the best takeaway options on the Northern Rivers from a list of nominations, they couldn’t go past the classic favourites ‒ pizza and burgers.

According to our readers, they love Lismore’s Mr Mozzarella pizza and Dirty Wilson burgers the most.

Both restuarants are consistant with their quality, because it’s the second time Northern Star readers have deemed the businesses as the best pizza and best burgers on the Northern Rivers.

Dirty Wilson is a burger shop with other tasty things, as described by the owners.

Dirty Wilson serves up street food, craft beer, sustainable wines, weird sodas and local spirits.

Andrea and Emily Bonotto are the faces behind the delicious burgers.

They opened in October 2017 and business has certainly been going steady ever since.

“Takeaway is a big part of our business, people can come and have a meal here which is nice but we are doing well on the takeaway side of it,” Mr Bonotto said.

“It is a different game and quite challenging running the two sides of it - and making sure people don’t wait too long for their food.

“It’s good to have that recognise after the past couple of years.”

Mr Bonotto said the classic cheeseburger, Dirty Wilson, and fried chicken burger were very popular, but they also had a huge following with vegan and vegetarian burgers.

Dirty Wilson is big on minimal waste – their takeaway packaging is recyclable and they are big on composting scraps.

Mr Bonotto said Byron Bay may have the views, but the best feeds were in Lismore.

“I saw Mr Mozzarella was up there which is great - I love those guys, we both have young families and put a lot into our businesses.

“It’s exciting to see so many of the Lismore CBD businesses that we are friends with be nominated and are doing well.

“People see Lismore as an alternative for the food, and that’s not just the cost, we rock the food scene.

“There’s so many options in Lismore… people can grab whatever food they feel like and take it away and sit in Lismore quadrangle.”

Mr Mozzarella is another favourite for takeaways, with a huge menu that caters for everyone.

There’s more than 30 different pizzas on offer, including vegan pizzas with vegan aioli and pepperoni, and there’s gluten free bases along with other goodies.

Store manager Cameron Austin said it was nice to be appreciated.

“We do put in a lot of hard work and effort, especially with two shops now (Lismore and Ballina).”

Pizza lovers can get excited about some “cool changes” coming soon.

“We’re going to start grating our own cheese (for quality and taste). It’s a superior product, and we are starting that shortly.

“We have some cool vegan products coming with some crispy bacon and some beef.

“We’re converting from a cronut to a bigger donut, similar to the Krispy Krème donut, and we will be launching them next week.

“We love doing desserts here and creating stuff.”

He said some of the go-to pizza favourites were pesto chicken and avocado and the big meaty.

OTHER WINNING OPTIONS:

- Trident Fish and Grill, Alstonville

- The Blue Kitchen, South Lismore

- The Stockpot kitchen, Lismore

- Thai on Carrington, Lismore

- Bondies at the Bay, Ballina

Dirty Wilson at 123b Keen street, Lismore. Open Monday to Saturday 5pm-9pm.

Mr Mozerella at 7/44 Carrington St, Lismore and 11/44 Bangalow Rd, Ballina.

