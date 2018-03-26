HORRIFIC ATTACK: 'Its now our turn to give back to Ken'

THE Liberty service station on Centre St in Casino was the target of a violent robbery early Sunday morning.

Ken Whitton was assaulted in an horrific robbery on Sunday that left in hospital with cuts to his face.

The 61-year-old was working at the service station when three men attacked him with a knife and metal pole, slashing his face.

Bonnie Radnidge wanted to do something for Mr Whitton, so set up a YouCaring campaign to raise funds to cover his medical expenses.

She Radnidge hoped to raise $5000 for a "good bloke" to help get him back on his feet.

Ms Radnidge said: "He is a kind bloke who has a heart of gold".

"Has taught kids in Casino boxing for ages...given these kids direction and purpose. Its now our turn to give back to Ken."

"Please give a little or a lot to show him the love this community has for him."