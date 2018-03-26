Menu
THE Liberty service station on Centre St in Casino was the target of a violent robbery early Sunday morning.
Crime

HORRIFIC ATTACK: 'Its now our turn to give back to Ken'

Cathy Adams
by
26th Mar 2018 9:22 AM

"HE IS a kind of bloke who has a heart of gold... it's now our turn to give back to Ken."

Ken Whitton was assaulted in an horrific robbery on Sunday that left in hospital with cuts to his face.

The 61-year-old was working at the service station when three men attacked him with a knife and metal pole, slashing his face.

Bonnie Radnidge wanted to do something for Mr Whitton, so set up a YouCaring campaign to raise funds to cover his medical expenses.

She Radnidge hoped to raise $5000 for a "good bloke" to help get him back on his feet.

Ms Radnidge said: "He is a kind bloke who has a heart of gold".

"Has taught kids in Casino boxing for ages...given these kids direction and purpose. Its now our turn to give back to Ken."

"Please give a little or a lot to show him the love this community has for him."

