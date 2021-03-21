It's not over yet, more heavy rain forecast

More heavy rain is forecast for the Northern Rivers over the next few days.

Are you sick of the rain yet? I'm afraid we haven't seen the last of it.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts more heavy rain for the next few days.

The prediction in Lismore today (Monday) is for 60-100mm of rain, and BOM is 100 per cent sure it will be wet.

On Tuesday, the forecast is for another 35-60mm, clearing to showers on Wednesday, with a top temperature of 29C, before becoming sunny on Thursday and Friday.

The rest of the Northern Rivers can expect much of the same.

Casino can expect between 70-120mm of rain on Monday and 35-60mm on Tuesday.

Tweed Heads is forecast to receive 50-80mm on Monday and 50-90mm on Tuesday.

Byron Bay can expect 45-80mm on Monday and 40-70mm on Tuesday.

The forecast for Ballina is 60-100mm on Monday and 35-70mm on Tuesday.

Kyogle is also forecast to receive a drenching, with 60-100mm on Monday and 30-50mm on Tuesday.

Evans Head could get 60-100mm of rain on Monday and a further 40-70mm on Tuesday.

As catchments are already saturated, BOM warns there is the possibility of riverine and localised flooding.