It’s not Greenpeace, its your rates!

BALLINA Shire residents have been warned not to dispose of their rates notice, after the documents from the council were sent out inside envelopes with Greenpeace’s logo.

The first alarm was raised by resident Scott Carriage on social media.

“Just a heads up to all Ballina Shire residents, these envelopes being delivered today by the posties are in actual fact your rate notices. It would seem there’s been a mistake made at the mailing house where these are printed and sent out,” he alerted on a local social media group.

Ballina Shire Council confirmed the mishap via a statement, affecting its annual rates and charges notice for 2020/2021.

“Regrettably, notices have been sent by the printing mail-house in Greenpeace branded envelopes,” the council said.

“Council apologises for the inconvenience and confusion this may cause and has made the decision to reissue all notices.

“Council wants to reassure ratepayers that their details are not shared with external organisations and the mail-house is contracted to print and envelope notices ready for mailing by Australia Post.”

Any enquiries from residents regarding rates and charges can be made to the council’s rates team on 02 6686 1299.