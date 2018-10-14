Menu
Opinion

It’s not a ‘driver’ shortage

by Letter by Glenn Piper
11th Oct 2018 7:00 AM

THERE isn't a driver shortage. There isn't even a skilled driver shortage.

There is, however, a shortage of skilled operators who are willing to do the job and are leaving the industry in droves due to ridiculous rules, rampant over-regulation, incompetent management and absurd fines.

In regards to younger drivers who would want to get into it, everything is against you.

There are no formal pathways through school, Tafe, trade school or apprenticeships.

Every older driver bangs on about working your way up, starting as a yardie for free, but with the price of living these days people can't afford to work for nothing.

Companies also can't just employ slave labour and it's not worth the risk to have untrained kids wandering around yards and depots and loading trailers without knowledge of load placement, weight distribution, load restraint etc.

Margins are so tight that most can't afford to slow down 50 per cent to teach.

And let's be real, most older drivers wouldn't want some green off-sider with them all day and most aren't willing to teach or give younger drivers a hand, let alone a chance these days.

All this without mentioning wages, unpaid work on kilometre rate, lack of decent rest areas, and food and facilities that would be more at home in a third-world country.

Glenn Piper

Big Rigs

