It's not all about baking scones at the CWA meetings

CHICKS WITH ATTITUDE: Members of the CWA Lismore evening branch which formed in March 2018 are part of Australia's largest lobby group for rural, regional and remote communities.

THE Country Women's Association is seeing a robust rise in numbers while membership numbers in many other organisations is declining.

It's surprising, but welcome, news.

Although the CWA is one of the country's largest lobby groups for women, it's often better known for its baking.

But as one member so rightly said, "at CWA we knit cardigans, bake scones and lobby all levels of government on health, environmental, education and welfare issues to benefit the whole community".

I'll nail my rolling pin to the mast right now and declare my interest as the president of the CWA Lismore evening branch.

At 56, I'm the oldest, with many members in their 20s, 30s and a few leaning into their 40s.

What makes my really proud to be captain of the good ship CWA Lismore evening branch, is the amazing women who make up the crew.

As every president knows, our wonderful members are what makes the organisation shine.

My branch is chock-full of amazing women who possess an incredible range of skills, knowledge and experience.

A diverse bunch, we represent all professions, backgrounds and interests and include singles, marrieds, partnered, mothers, aunts, daughters and sisters.

We live on acreage, in towns and tiny villages, some love cooking and craft, others prefer to garden, travel, play music or sport, but we all love the social and community aspect CWA offers.

We share a desire to be part of something bigger than ourselves.

As NSW CWA embraces 8000 members and nearly 400 branches, we are one of the largest advocacy group for rural, regional and remote communities.

Meaning members can rock into almost any part of the country and know there's a marvellous network of chicks with attitude at hand.

A third-gen member, for me the monthly meetings are a highlight and many of the members have become real friends.

The CWA Far North Coast Group and the Lismore day branch women have welcomed us and kindly shared their vast expertise and experience.

So if you're a woman who's interested in being part of a group which promotes international goodwill, friendship, understanding, and tolerance between all people, you are welcome to come along and get involved.

Scone baking optional.

