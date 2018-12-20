Menu
MAKING A SPLASH: Rob Mitchell scored an equal PB to take out Division 4 round five of the Waterski Queensland Central Region Tournament Series. INSET: Murray Wake in action. CONTRIBUTED
Water Sports

It's No.7 heaven for skiers on Mount Morgan dam

Pam McKay
by
20th Dec 2018 11:46 AM
WATER SKIING: The Mount Morgan No.7 Dam is set to become a regular venue for regional water skiing events after making a big impression on competitors at the weekend.

Twenty-nine skiers hit the water for round five of the Waterski Queensland Central Region Tournament Series on Saturday.

 

It was the first time the Mount Morgan dam had been used and Central Region director Rob Mitchell was sure it would not be the last.

He said that despite the forecast of intense rain, the competition went ahead in a reduced format.

"Twenty-nine skiers took part, making this the biggest turnout for CQ this season," he said.

"I'm sure the dam had an impact on our numbers, with a lot of competitors keen to try out a waterway that had not been used for competition before.

 

Nakita Petersen competing in Round 5 of the Waterski Queensland Central Region Tournament Series.
Nakita Petersen competing in Round 5 of the Waterski Queensland Central Region Tournament Series. CONTRIBUTED

"The dam skied really well. Everyone was very happy and impressed with the facilities there.

"We are hoping to be back there in March next year and we're certainly chasing approvals for future seasons as well."

Mitchell produced an equal PB to claim the win in Division 4.

He said Divisions 3 and 5 boasted the most competitors on the day, but there was keen competition across the board.

The next event will be at Theodore on January 12 and 13.

RESULTS

  • Division 1: Nathan Petersen 1
  • Division 2: Peter Darby 1, Mel Collins 2, Darryl Shorten 3
  • Division 3: Jackson Cross 1, Mel Angel 2, Zac Krause 3
  • Division 4: Rob Mitchell 1, Nick Case 2, Ashley Stringer 3
  • Division 5: Braden Mole 1, Bianca Petersen 2, Jasmine Mick 3
  • Division 6: Colby Mole 1, Renee Mick 2, Lois Spelta 3
