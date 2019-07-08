Menu
A man has been arrested in Lismore after driving dangerously.
Crime

'It's my type of fun', man tells police after pursuit

JASMINE BURKE
by
8th Jul 2019 9:27 AM
A 20-YEAR-old Lismore man may be catching the bus for a while after police allegedly caught him driving dangerously in Lismore on Friday night.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, senior constable David Henderson, said police from the Richmond Target Action Group will allege that on Friday at 11pm they were conducting a breath test on Uralba Street Lismore.

"At this time a 20 year old man has done a 'burnout' while driving through the Brewster and Uralba Street intersection, almost in front of them,” snr const Henderson said.

"Police caught up to the vehicle, which increased it's speed dramatically and drove over a roundabout on Magellan Street where it became airborne.

"Police stopped following the vehicle due to the danger the driver posed to the community.

"Police then attended the home of the 20 year old and could still smell burning rubber coming from his car tyres.

"The 20 year old said, 'I am silly, it's my type of fun'.”

The 20 year old has his licenses suspended and will face charges of Not Obey Direction of Police, Operate Vehicle So Driving Wheels Undergo Loss of Traction, Exceed Speed Greater Than 45Km/h, Drive Manner Dangerous and Not display P Plates.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court later this month.

