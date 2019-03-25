It's hot as heck, when will autumn arrive?

A meteorologist at the BOM predicts the mercury will drop this week.

A meteorologist at the BOM predicts the mercury will drop this week. MarianVejcik

IT'S officially autumn, but the Northern Rivers certainly haven't parted with summer yet with sizzling temperatures for most of the month.

Temperatures soared to 34.5C in Lismore yesterday, peaking at 4.30pm.

It was still hotter than 30C at 6.30pm, making it an uncomfortable night for many.

If you're thinking the heat has been a little unusual, you would be correct - the long-term average maximum temperature for March is a much more comfortable 28.1C.

But there's been 21 days (to March 24) hotter than this average, and 14 days over 30C according to Weather Zone.

Temperature records were also smashed this month when they sky-rocketed around 11C above the March long-term averages to 39C in Lismore, and 40C in Casino on March 12.

According to Weather Zone the previous records held were 38.5C on March 19 2002 in Lismore and 38.5C in Casino on the the 5th in 2015.

The Bureau of Meteorology did warn in their most recent outlook the hot summer weather was likely to continue, with warmer than average temperatures and drier than average conditions forecast for most of eastern Australia throughout autumn.

This weeks forecast

BoM forecasts temperatures to rise to 35C today, and 31C tomorrow in Lismore.

After this things are predicted to cool down for a couple of days where temperatures will sit in the mid-high 20s before warming up again for the weekend.

Closer to the coast in Ballina and Byron Bay it's much the same with a highs between 31-33C today, 31 tomorrow and dropping to the mid 20s on Wednesday for a couple of days, where we could also see some heavy widespread showers.

BoM forecaster Anita Payne said the Northern Rivers will see a change in the weather very soon.

"It's been hot lately because in front of the cold front coming we've got winds from the north-west, which are hot and dry,” Ms Payne said.

"The wind in the coming days is going to be coming from the south-west, which is cooler air.

"Today we're forecasting tops of low to mid 30s in the Northern Rivers but there will be a substantial drop in temperature as the more southerly air moves through.

"So far this month we've seen many days above the average temperatures for this time of year.”

Ms Payne said we may start to feel the autumn temperatures soon, as "it typically gets colder towards the end of the month”.