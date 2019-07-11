What's bringing Byron punters to Lismore in droves

Dusty Attic co-owner Kate Stroud is thrilled the new music bar and cafe has been nicknamed the 'Lismore Lounge'.

IT'S happening! Kate Stroud's dream to get Byron people to come to Lismore has become a realisation as the city's coolest music lounge establishes a name for itself as one of the best live music 'go-to' hot-spots in the region.

And no wonder, one of Australia's leading roots musicians, Jeff Lang, has just signed up to play at the venue in August.

"Our audiences have definitely become a lot more consistent and I love the fact I am hearing more and more that Byron people want to come to Lismore to see who we've got playing," she said.

"And having Jeff Lang play is really exciting for me as I grew up following his gigs when he first came on the scene in Perth."

Ms Stroud said she was still jumping through hoops with the council to have the old bus depot site expanded to be able to play bigger gigs, but she is now confident it will happen so the venue can operate to its 'true potential'.

In September, it will be one year since the Woodlark St cafe opened its doors.

After hold ups due to the 2017 flood and two and a half years in the planning, The Dusty Attic opened 'to support the rich local community of musicians we have here".

"We are really stoked to be able to create a space where people can collect, put their feet up, meet and celebrate our beautiful city. We wanted to provide good food made from fresh produce and live music - all things that are important to us in Lismore," Ms Stroud said.

Jeff Lang will be playing at The Dusty Attic on Friday August 29.