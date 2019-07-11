Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dusty Attic co-owner Kate Stroud is thrilled the new music bar and cafe has been nicknamed the 'Lismore Lounge'.
Dusty Attic co-owner Kate Stroud is thrilled the new music bar and cafe has been nicknamed the 'Lismore Lounge'. Marc Stapelberg
Community

What's bringing Byron punters to Lismore in droves

Sophie Moeller
by
11th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S happening! Kate Stroud's dream to get Byron people to come to Lismore has become a realisation as the city's coolest music lounge establishes a name for itself as one of the best live music 'go-to' hot-spots in the region.

And no wonder, one of Australia's leading roots musicians, Jeff Lang, has just signed up to play at the venue in August.

"Our audiences have definitely become a lot more consistent and I love the fact I am hearing more and more that Byron people want to come to Lismore to see who we've got playing," she said.

"And having Jeff Lang play is really exciting for me as I grew up following his gigs when he first came on the scene in Perth."

Ms Stroud said she was still jumping through hoops with the council to have the old bus depot site expanded to be able to play bigger gigs, but she is now confident it will happen so the venue can operate to its 'true potential'.

In September, it will be one year since the Woodlark St cafe opened its doors.

After hold ups due to the 2017 flood and two and a half years in the planning, The Dusty Attic opened 'to support the rich local community of musicians we have here".

"We are really stoked to be able to create a space where people can collect, put their feet up, meet and celebrate our beautiful city. We wanted to provide good food made from fresh produce and live music - all things that are important to us in Lismore," Ms Stroud said.

Jeff Lang will be playing at The Dusty Attic on Friday August 29.

byron bay dusty attic jeff lang lismore northern rivers community
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    CCTV to be used as evidence in fatal hit-and-run crash case

    premium_icon CCTV to be used as evidence in fatal hit-and-run crash case

    Crime THE man accused of driving the car that hit and killed a Nimbin woman earlier this year has faced court.

    Community farewells the man 'who loved everybody'

    premium_icon Community farewells the man 'who loved everybody'

    News Sil Gava loved well, and was well loved in return

    Impressive $6.8 million project planned for Ballina school

    premium_icon Impressive $6.8 million project planned for Ballina school

    News Watch the fly-through: Major works on the cards for school

    SNEAK PEEK: What's on display at Outdoor Leisure Show

    premium_icon SNEAK PEEK: What's on display at Outdoor Leisure Show

    Lifestyle Campers to get inside look at what's on the market now