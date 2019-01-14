It's going to get very hot and very humid

A heatwave will impact large parts of the country over the coming days.

Bureau of Meteorology

A LOW-INTENSITY heatwave is sweeping across the country and will impact the Northern Rivers towards the end of the week.

According to predictions by the Bureau of Meteorology, this week parts of south-western NSW will experience close to record high temperatures for this time of year.

NSW-ACT Meteorologist Anita Pyne said there is a lot of hot air moving across inland NSW from central Australia which will move north by the end of the week, leaving much of NSW suffering from severe heatwave conditions.

Widespread Heatwave: RECORD high temperatures will be felt across the state.

Northern Rivers' temperatures will be in the mid to high 30s, gradually heating up by the weekend. High temperatures will be accompanied by high humidity.

A southerly change is predicted, bringing cooler conditions to the Northern Rivers late Saturday or Sunday.

A heatwave is defined by three or more day temperatures higher than average as well as warm nights, so there is no respite from the heat.

Ms Pyne said heatwave conditions claim the most lives in Australia of any weather event, with the elderly and sick most at risk.

She advises keeping well hydrated, staying out of the heat and checking on your neighbours.

She said you should check conditions before venturing outside, moderate your activity and be prepared.

Temperatures are set to reach 41C in Casino on Saturday, with a low of 19C.

Temperatures predicted for Saturday

Lismore: high 36C, low 19C

Casino 41C, low 19C

Ballina: high 32C, low 21C

Byron Bay: high 32C, low 23C

Kyogle: high 39C, low 20C.