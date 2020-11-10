It’s going to be easier to cross the border, finally

Line up of cars at the Queensland border.

Line up of cars at the Queensland border.

IT’S going to be a lot easier to cross the border, as the Queensland Government introduces a new pass system to streamline the process.

With Queensland border restrictions on COVID-19 hot spots of Greater Sydney and Victoria remaining in place, all travellers to Queensland will still need to apply in advance for a border declaration pass.

Police will now be able to scan a QR code on the documentation, which still needs to be printed out and displayed at the checkpoint, to learn what pass a person has entered the state on.

The upgraded system will be implemented today, November 10, meaning the online application process will auto-determine the type of pass you need based on identity documents and answers to a series of questions.

Any supporting documents will need to be uploaded online.

However, the public are advised to bring their hard copy documents to border control while the new system is phased in.

These documents could be a copy of a driver’s licence for a returning Queenslander, proof of a new residence or employment for someone moving to the state.

Travellers are warned to prepare in advance as it may take up to three business days for the documents to be validated and processed.

There will be a three-day crossover period this week when both systems will run to ensure people are not stranded.

The new passes are valid for 14 days.

Those who already have existing Queensland Border Declaration Passes under the former system do not need to reapply for the new passes until their current passes expire.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the revamped system was designed to streamline processes.

“This is an automated system to remove confusion and assist in speeding up processing at the border,” he said.

“The improvements to the system will further reduce the risk to Queenslanders by strengthening enforcement measures on those who seek to enter our state with false declarations.

“While most people coming into Queensland do the right thing, there have been a number of instances of people attempting to blatantly disobey the directions and make false declarations.

“The new improvements address concerns and give a very clear message that if you don’t have a valid border pass, you will not be granted access into Queensland.”

For more information and to apply for a border declaration pass visit www.qld.gov.au/border-pass.