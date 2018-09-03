'It's going to be a wet week': Storms, 150mm rain forecast

It's going to be a wet week on the Northern Rivers, forecasters say.

It's going to be a wet week on the Northern Rivers, forecasters say. kulkann

THE Northern Rivers is welcoming a second rain event which is bringing often heavy and widespread rainfall across the region.

In the last 24 hours the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 31mm of rain in Alstonville, 24mm in Ballina, 16mm at Cape Byron, 3.8mm at Lismore airport and 2.2mm at Casino.

North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster Antonia Parancin said to expect a widespread rainfall event with heavy falls expected in excess of 100mm possible.

"Rainfall is likely to be heavy at times and especially on the coast where we will have an entire weeks worth of wet weather, this rain looks to hang around until Sunday next week," Mr Parancin said in a post this morning.

"We might see totals of generally 80 - 150mm with some longer term models suggesting higher.

"Overnight and this morning so far we have started to see some showers develop offshore in the wake of a trough meeting with a SE flow.

"Showers then have started to affect mostly the coast but a few millimetres has also fallen inland. So far Coffs Harbour is topping the charts with 28mm so far followed by Ballina on 19mm and Byron on 13mm.

"Through today we will see showers increase from the Mid North Coast up into the Northern Rivers and SE QLD. At first they will remain mainly coastal but as the SE flow of wind strengthens we will start seeing rainfall go further inland."

BoM forecaster Craig Ryan at this stage today and tomorrow looked to be the bigger rainfall days.

"Over the course of the week we are looking at shower activity leading up into Saturday," Mr Ryan said.

"Today and tomorrow there is a chance of thunderstorm activity which will be linked to where the heavier rainfall totals will be.

"We expect 10-25mm for today with the possibly of more in isolated areas of up to 40mm, with a similar situation for tomorrow.

"The prospect of heavier falls starts to decrease as the week wears on. From Thursday-Sat we expect a maximum rainfall of 8-10mm range."

A welcome change, but Mr Ryan said unfortunately this did not help with drought affected areas.

"This system is confined to and east of the ranges which is helpful to the Northern Rivers areas but further west areas are not seeing totals to this level."

How much rain will your town get?

Coastal areas are predicted to receive the highest rainfall, with up to 40mm expected tomorrow in Byron Bay, and 35mm in Ballina with a high chance of up to 15mm on Wednesday.

There is a high chance of up to 30mm of rainfall expected tomorrow in Lismore with a chance of thunderstorms. Wednesday looks to be wet too with up to 15mm expected.

Casino could receive up to 20mm of rainfall today and again tomorrow.

The chance of heavier falls in all areas looks to drop off from Thursday, but there is still a medium chance of a shower or two.