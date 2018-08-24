'It's embarrassing': decades on, no solution on project

The Wollongbar Sporting Fields with the approximate proposed location for the Wollongbar Alstonville Skate Park shown in yellow.

The Wollongbar Sporting Fields with the approximate proposed location for the Wollongbar Alstonville Skate Park shown in yellow. Ballina Shire Council

THE minutes were hardly written when exacerbated community members began plotting their own ideas for a skate park location on the Alstonville plateau.

Ballina Shire councillors voted to reject the council's own DA for the facility at the Wollongbar Sporting Fields at Thursday's general meeting.

They voted also to liaise with the State Government to look into the prospect of building a skate park on land at Wollongbar TAFE.

Marilyn Perkins is the assistant secretary for the Wollongbar Progress Association.

She said representatives of her group and those pushing for the skate park discussed the matter outside the council chambers after this decision was made and proposed a site with an existing cement slab on Kays Lane.

"It's between the two villages,” she said.

"It has safe access.

"It seems to us, why even pursue other sites when there is one everyone in the community ... can agree on.”

Bianca Urbina from the Wollongbar Alstonville Skate Park group implored the council to approve the sporting fields site.

"This was the compromise,” she said.

Ms Urbina said she was saddened by the decision.

"It's so disappointing, it's heartbreaking,” she said.

"The kids will miss out.

"We can see the time and resources that have bene poured into each stage of this ridiculous circus performance.

"How much time are they going to waste?”

Councillor Nathan Willis and Jeff Johnston called for the matter to be deferred but this was voted down.

"We're actually suggesting that we refuse our own application,” Cr Willis said.

"At the moment if we were to refuse this then Wollongbar doesn't get a skate park.

"I do think the community needs to have that facility.”

Cr Phil Meehan said deferring the decision would be "a strategy to push ahead with an unsuitable site”.

"We're dealing with a site that's inherently unsafe for public access,” Cr Meehan said.

"There's no access other than in a vehicle.”

He said to create a shared pathway had been costed at $350,000 and it would have nothing to link to.

Cr Meehan acknowledged some of the language around the alleged crime implications of a skate park were unfounded.

"I'm quite fed up with the demonising of the skating community,” he said.

"(But) this place is wrong. It's wrong because it's unsafe and it's in a bad location.”

Cr Meehan said up-to-date noise impact modelling was needed before any new skate park was built in the area.

Mayor David Wright said while he originally supported the Elvery Lane site, he had since become aware of the parking issues it would pose for the Wollongbar Sporting Fields, a facility which drew some $8m in government funding.

Cr Ben Smith said he'd like to fast-track a decision on the Plateau Drive site.

This did not receive support from his colleagues, despite his assertion it had been dragging on too long.

"In 2008 or 2009... we went through about 25 different sites across the plateau,” Cr Smith said.

"We spent a lot of time to narrow down a site.

"We were literally on the cusp of implementing our planned strategy of almost 10 years.

"It's time we make a decision.

"We've done all kinds of things, but we cannot built a frigging skate park.

"It's embarrassing.”

Councillors voted to refuse the current DA, citing a lack of appropriate pedestrian access, and vie for a spot of land on Wollongbar's TAFE site for the facility.

Cr Sharon Cadwallader first raised the idea of the TAFE site in The Northern Star.

The council's general manager Paul Hickey said they couldn't force the State Government to agree to the plan.

But he said it wasn't impossible.

"I don't think it's highly likely, but we could try,” Mr Hickey said.