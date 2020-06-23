It’s definitely cold, there’s real snow nearby

Light snowfall has occurred early this morning around Ben Lomond (Northern Tablelands) with some possible further falls today. PIC: Northern NSW Severe Weather, Michael Bath.

Light snowfall has occurred early this morning around Ben Lomond (Northern Tablelands) with some possible further falls today. PIC: Northern NSW Severe Weather, Michael Bath.

IT HAS been bloody hard to get out of bed in the mornings, with a wintry blast rudely creeping up on the region.

The chillier temperatures are due to a large mass of cold air passing over NSW, reminding everyone on the Northern Rivers that yes, it is actually winter (despite us still being able to enjoy beach-friendly weather of late).

Validating everyone’s right to a little whinge that “it’s bloody freezing”, it actually snowed out west on Tuesday around Ben Lomond on the Northern Tablelands, and there could be further falls.

Light snowfall has occurred early this morning around Ben Lomond (Northern Tablelands) with some possible further falls today. PIC: Northern NSW Severe Weather, Michael Bath.

WeatherZone said this wintry air was “being driven north by a complex low pressure system, allowing it to spread across the entire state”.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a complex low pressure system lies over the western Tasman Sea and is slowly moving east.

“This system will linger well offshore for much of the week, maintaining cool southerly winds over the region,” BoM explained.

“The next high pressure system will gradually approach the state from the west later in the week, becoming the dominant synoptic feature over the region as the low moves further away to the east.”

WeatherZone said the system was “unlikely to cause widespread heavy snow, simply because there isn’t enough moisture in the atmosphere”.

The next few days could see areas of morning frost in the Northern Tablelands.

Across the Northern Rivers this week overnight temperatures will fall to between 5C and 8C with daytime temperatures reaching around 20C.