It's Cudgen again in cricket final

Cudgen celebrates after beating Lennox Head in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League two-day final at Lennox Head. Mitchell Craig

CUDGEN has won its second straight cricket premiership after a 66-run win over Lennox Head in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League two-day final at Megan Crescent, Lennox Head.

They put themselves in the box seat after being sent in to bat on Saturday and setting a target of 287.

Opening batsman Caleb Ziebell led the way, top-scoring with 78, while Alec Williams scored 60.

The game was effectively won when the Cudgen bowlers made light work of the Lennox Head top order before lunch today.

A double wicket maiden to fast bowler James Julius and a run out soon after had Lennox Head in all sorts of trouble at 5-61.

Opening batsman Andrew Lindsay (33) looked the most likely before he was dismissed at 6-74.

Teenagers Oliver Cronin and Caelan Maladay led the resistance with a partnership of 104 runs which kept them in the game after lunch.

Cronin was caught on 54 before opening bowler Connor Ziebell claimed his third scalp when he bowled Maladay.

All-rounders Todd Fisher and Caelan Maladay kept the scoreboard ticking over before left-arm spinner Anthony Kershler finished off the tail with Lennox Head all out for 220.

"That was a good win in the end, I was hoping we could have got to 300,” Cudgen captain Jamie Wilson said.

"But we were confident we could defend that total with our bowling attack.

"They just kept putting their hands up and it was an all-round effort from the whole bowling unit.

"We kept our cool (after lunch) and we have a few older heads in the team that helped us through it.”

Lennox Head were minor premiers after going through the season unbeaten.

They will need to find a new captain next season with Andrew Lindsay moving on while Adam and Todd Fisher look set to retire.

Cudgen has now won four of the past five premierships and has reached the finals every year since 2008-2009.

"It just comes down to having a well-run club with a good junior base,” Wilson said.

"Lennox Head have that now as well; it's a good thing for them and that's why it was a really good season for both teams.”

FNC LJ HOOKER LEAGUE FINAL

LENNOX HEAD v CUDGEN

(at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head)

Lennox Head won the toss

CUDGEN 1st innings:

Caleb Ziebell, c Cronin b Tobyn Burvill78

P Rosser, c Lindsay b Cronin2

A Williams, c A Fisher b T Fisher60

C McDowell, b Cronin36

D Stoddart, c and b Tobyn Burvill0

J Wilson, b T Fisher18

Connor Ziebell, lbw Lindsay38

H Gray, run out15

T Spencer, c Moyle b Lindsay10

J Weir, not out8

A Kershler, b Clarke8

Sundries8

TOTAL286

Fall: 6 112 178 180 194 236 251 260 271 286.

Bowling: C Maladay 12-0-48-0, O Cronin 12-0-40-2, T Fisher 16-4-52-2, T Murphy 6-1-41-0, A Lindsay 9-2-26-2, Tobyn Burvill 15-3-42-2, T Clarke 12-2-30-1.

LENNOX HEAD 1st innings:

ACallan, b Julius9

A Lindsay, c Spencer b Connor Ziebell33

Tobyn Burvill, c Wilson b Connor Ziebell14

A Fisher, c Gray b Julius1

B Moyle, b Julius0

J Lofts, run out0

O Cronin, c Williams b Julius54

C Maladay, b Connor Ziebell48

T Fisher, b Kershler18

Tranan Burvill, not out18

T Murphy, b Kershler0

Sundries25

TOTAL220

Fall: 21 58 61 61 61 74 178 180 220 220.

Bowling: Connor Ziebell 13-2-50-3, Caleb Ziebell 14-0-48-0, J Julius 17-4-69-4, A Kershler 9-0-29-2.

Cudgen won