It's complicated: Rubbish removal post bushfires explained

Damage to the town of Rappville after fire tore through the region. Marc Stapelberg

GETTING rid of rubbish is already complicated.

More so after a bushfire and when there is the possibility of contaminated material such as asbestos.

Richmond Valley Council, with the State Government's disaster assistance team, can help those affected by the fire dispose of their rubbish depending on whether the resident is insured or uninsured, the rubbish is contaminated or is household rubbish or building material.

Bring into to play what the insurance companies offer in terms of rubbish removal and there is another level of complexity.

It's complicated. After a disaster, the NSW Office of Emergency Management is involved and, with Public Works, they assess what has happened on the fire ground.

One hundred and eighty structures were burned in the Busbys Flat fire; 44 of those were dwellings, and 29 sites have asbestos.

Council's general manager Vaughan Macdonald said there was a higher percentage of asbestos sites compared to other disasters.

Mr Macdonald said while most people believed their insurance would cover rubbish removal and the rebuild, some residents were finding themselves underinsured.

"At the end of the day, this is an issue for the insurance industry," he said with regard to rubbish removal for insured properties.

"The clean- up will take months," Mr Macdonald said, "this is the reality."

Here's a simple rubbish guide:

If your property is contaminated and you are uninsured and on a low income, the State Government will pay for the clean up of your property. Call the hotline on 1800 885 539 for assistance.

If your property is insured, your insurance company should pay for the removal of rubbish.

If your property is not contaminated and not insured, and you are eligible for disaster funding, contact the Disaster Recovery Agency and Public Works will manage the clean up.

If your property is not contaminated and not insured, and you are not eligible for disaster funding, Council will assist by waiving gate fees for those identified as in need, using a booking system. These people will be contacted by Council prior to taking their rubbish to the temporary transfer station next to the Rappville Showground. This does not include the clean up of the site, or transport to the temporary transfer station.

People with general household rubbish and household recycling can access the Carwong Road Transfer Station on Sundays between 9.30am to 12.30pm. Gate fees apply. This service is not for fire-impacted waste.

The Rappville Transfer Station in Carwong Road has re-opened for business as usual Sundays 9.30am to 12.30pm. Fees and charges apply. This resumed service is for the normal household generated wastes and mixed recycling only, as detailed below.

This is not a service for fire damaged property debris or part of the fire recovery service.

General household wastes such as:

All soft plastics

Disposable nappies,

Polystyrene,

Twine

Wipes and other non-recyclable household

Mixed recycling such as:

Paper and cardboard

Milk and juice cartons

Magazines, newspaper and books

Glass bottles and jars

Aerosol cans (empty)

Aluminium cans

Steel cans/ food tins (empty)

Hard plastic bottles - incl. shampoo, milk and juice bottles

Plastic takeaway food containers

Yoghurt containers

Rappville residents do not have a kerbside collection service, which costs other domestic customers, for example in Casino township, $564 per annum.