PLASMA PARTY: Casino chimney sweep Gary Murphy was the first person to give gold when the Lismore's branch of the Australian Red Cross Blood Service held an inaugural Plasma Party on April 8 and attracted 100 people who booked in donate plasma. L-R Leanne Archer, Sally Sullivan, Kristy Powell and Hilary Timms. Front - Gary Murphy and volunteer Jenelle Wilkinson.
PLASMA PARTY: Casino chimney sweep Gary Murphy was the first person to give gold when the Lismore's branch of the Australian Red Cross Blood Service held an inaugural Plasma Party on April 8 and attracted 100 people who booked in donate plasma. L-R Leanne Archer, Sally Sullivan, Kristy Powell and Hilary Timms. Front - Gary Murphy and volunteer Jenelle Wilkinson.
Health

It's called 'liquid gold' and it can be life changing

Alison Paterson
by
9th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
AROUND 100 people booked in to save lives when they attended the region's first 'plasma party' on Monday.

The Australian Red Cross Blood Service was given a Studio 54 disco makeover complete with gold streamers and a red carpet, gold and yellow-themed snacks ranging from cupcakes to slices, chocolates and cake for the event.

 

Staff pulled out all the stops and dressed up in a range of eye-watering shiny style which included gold glitter shoes, tutus, feather boas and other fabulous costumes as they got into the vibe.

And as no party is complete without a cake, and in true Lismore style, the plasma party offering was a cracker, large enough for every one of the 100 donors to have a slice.

 

Chimney sweep Gary Murphy from Casino was the first donor through the door.

Mr Murphy, 40, said he was happy to be making his 27th donation at the party.

"It's a way to help others," he said.

"I've been doing this for a couple of years now and if I can help anyone through making a plasma donation then it's good."

Lismore resident Janelle Devlin has been donating plasma for 18 years.

Ms Devlin said it was great to making her 200th liquid gold contribution at the plasma party.

Goonellabah resident Mart Gracey, 43, said he comes into the centre every two weeks.

"I used to give blood but now I concentrate on donating plasma," he said.

Community Relations Officer Kristy Purnell said the response by people, who ranged from first-timers to veteran donors, had been fantastic.

Ms Purnell said plasma can be used in 18 different ways, and with demand for this powerful component of blood growing every year, donations are always needed.

"We are open on Easter Saturday and Easter Monday and would love to see new donors come in any time," she said.

Lismore Northern Star

