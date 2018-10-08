‘It’s borderline stupid’: The bravery that is inspiring McLean

Jordan McLean is ready to fire for the Kangaroos. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

THE example set by North Queensland teammate Matt Scott has steeled Jordan McLean ahead of his surprise Kangaroos call-up.

The Cowboys prop has revealed how badly Scott struggled with an ongoing chronic neck injury in 2018, saying the veteran's toughness had inspired him before Australia's end-of-year Tests.

McLean admitted he was fortunate to be named in the Kangaroos squad for Saturday's Test against New Zealand and the October 20 clash with Tonga after a foot injury limited him to just 10 NRL games this year.

He may be short of game time but not motivation after watching first hand how ex-Test prop Scott had battled through the 2018 season despite constant pain.

"To see how he goes about his business and never complains at all, gets out there and gets his job done is something I have taken away from watching him," McLean said.

"It's kind of borderline stupid or brave, but that's what he is about.

"He is very tough, he goes out there and gets the job done even though he was injured for most of the season. I'm very lucky to play alongside him."

After featuring in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, McLean is back in the green and gold despite his injury-marred season.

McLean was sidelined for four months with the foot issue but bounced back to help battlers North Queensland win four of their final six games and avoid the wooden spoon.

"I didn't think about it (Test selection) too much, it was just trying to get back on the field and do my best for the Cowboys," McLean said. "That it led to a Kangaroos jumper is a plus. I feel very lucky and humbled to be part of the green and gold again."